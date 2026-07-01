Nuclear Mars Rover Will Conquer Deadly Nights At NASA Moon Base
Administrator Jared Isaacman and Moon Base program manager Carlos García-Galán announced that Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, and Intuitive Machines will split nearly $600 million to deliver four new missions to the Moon in late 2028. Astrobotic picked up $297.9 million for two deliveries, while Firefly Aerospace and Intuitive Machines received $144.2 million and $148.3 million, respectively, for one delivery apiece. These awards push NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative to 17 lunar surface deliveries across multiple providers, the backbone of its push toward a permanent lunar presence.
Each of the four landers will carry three matching NASA science payloads. SCALPSS is a stereo camera rig that photographs how a lander's engine exhaust kicks up lunar dust during descent. The Laser Retroreflector Array is a passive marker giving future spacecraft a permanent point to navigate by. LETS is a radiation monitor measuring what kind of space radiation hits the surface. Flying identical instruments across multiple landers builds a real dataset instead of one-off snapshots, an approach Joel Kearns, NASA's deputy associate administrator for exploration, compared to "having weather stations in different locations on Earth."
The more eye-catching news, though, was PROMISE, short for Polar Rover for Observation, Mapping, and In-Situ Exploration. NASA describes the concept as an engineering development version of the Mars Perseverance rover, essentially a ground-test twin of the same six-wheeled machine that stuck its harrowing landing in Mars' Jezero Crater back in 2021. Agency experts still need to define exactly what PROMISE would do on the Moon, but early goals include mapping the lunar surface and subsurface, and hunting for resources like frozen water.
Power is one of the harder problems to solve at the lunar South Pole, thanks to weeks-long darkness, permanently shadowed craters, and temperature swings that would fry most hardware. Some of those shadowed craters haven't seen sunlight in billions of years and can plunge to minus 334 degrees Fahrenheit, while nearby sunlit ground can swing to 130 degrees. Solar panels alone would strand hardware the moment night falls or a rover chases ice into shadow. NASA hasn't confirmed that PROMISE would carry the same Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator that powers Perseverance and Curiosity on Mars, but the agency is separately testing radioisotope heating units meant to keep surface equipment alive through the cold. A rover that makes its own heat and electricity from decaying plutonium sidesteps the darkness problem entirely; no sunbathing required.
NASA also previewed what comes next, with proposals due in the coming months for a lander carrying a power and avionics demonstration, another round of science payloads, and a South Pole optical imager. The agency is also planning a broader Moon Base technology solicitation and a lunar communication and navigation relay constellation. Just a day earlier, NASA issued a draft solicitation under NextSTEP-3 Appendix A targeting vertical solar arrays, ISRU oxygen production, Stirling radioisotope generators, in-space manufacturing, and advanced nanomaterials, the groundwork a real base needs before anyone lives there long-term.
Add all of that to lander contracts going to a company like Intuitive Machines, whose lunar landing attempts haven't always gone smoothly, and a pattern emerges where robots go first, lessons get learned, and humans follow later. NASA's Ryan Stephan, acting director of cargo landers for the Moon Base program, described the approach as building a proving ground for how the agency will eventually operate on the Moon long term. If PROMISE pans out, nuclear power could be exactly what a rover needs to survive the Moon's coldest, darkest stretches.