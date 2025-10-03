Sony's Next DualSense Controller For PlayStation May Address Its Most Annoying Flaw





Just in case anyone came here with pitchfork and torch in hand, let me make some crystal clear—I absolutely love Sony's DualSense wireless controller. The latest iteration won me over, after having preferred Microsoft's Xbox controllers for several generations (which I also like, by the way). Be that as it may, the DualSense is not perfect, but a rumored V3 variant could leave little to complain about.





My main gripe with the DualSense is that when it runs out of juice, you have to plug it in to recharge it. I don't find that nearly as convenient as Microsoft's Xbox wireless controller, where I can just pluck a set of rechargeable AA batteries from my nearby charger and keep the gaming party going without skipping a beat. Out with the old and in with the new, rinse and repeat as necessary.





A portable battery pack can bring some level of parity, but that's a little clunky. Fortunately, however, Sony is supposedly getting ready to release a DualSense V3 with a removable battery, according to PPE.nl. The site claims to have come by that little nugget of leaked info by the same person who recently leaked the boxed version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 before it was officially announced.









It's not clear if the removable battery will be a battery pack of some sort or leverage standard AA batteries like the Xbox wireless controller. Either way, the upshot is that you could buy a second battery and swap it out when the one in the controller runs low, negating the need to tether the gamepad to a PS5 console (or USB port). There's obviously the added expense of buying a second battery, but only if you choose to.





In related news, the same site claims Sony is also working on a revised PlayStation 5 Pro console. The extend of the changes are unknown, only that it will supposedly consume 3% less electricity. That's not much, and lets hope that Sony doesn't downgrade the built-in storage

For reference, the DualSense goes for around $74 on Amazon. The adorable Astro Bot Joyful version is up for preorder for $84.99. If you prefer Microsoft's gamepad, you can find the Xbox wireless controller on sale for around $54 on Amazon.