Samsung's 200MP Telephoto Camera To Bring A Staggering 200x Zoom To Vivo X100 Pro Plus
If leaked sources hold true, Vivo's upcoming X100 flagship might possess the most OP telephoto sensor to ever graze a smartphone. Perhaps wanting to please mobile photographers looking for that extra iota of zoom clarity and image quality, the Vivo is said to be coming with a monster 200MP sensor with 200x zoom, made by Samsung.
Information—actual and hearsay—on the Vivo X100 Pro Plus (or X100 Ultra, depending on who you ask) has been trickling in, with the latest from leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the post on the quintessential Chinese social media site, the X100 Pro Plus could hold a major camera advancement in the form of a 200MP periscope telephoto.
The Samsung-sourced sensor will be 1/1.5-inches with a 100 mm focal length. Digital Chat Station mentions that engineering samples are so far capable of 4.3x optical zoom, although production versions can easily handle 10x optical all the way up to 200x zoom via digital crop. With 200MP worth of headroom to play with, the cropped image could potentially be quite fantastic.
Historically, Vivo has never been officially sold in the US, so we'll probably never get a chance to test this hardware (assuming it makes it to the final product). But hey, who knows, right? With Vivo being part of China's BBK Electronics, there's some likelihood of tech sharing among its smartphone stablemates, which crucially includes OnePlus.
Nonetheless, like its predecessor, the Vivo X100 Pro Plus is expected to be a beast of a device when it drops in the first half of 2024. Besides the periscope zoom, the main camera is said to be the stacked Sony LYT-900 almost one-inch type sensor that's received rave reviews on the OnePlus Open. Under the hood will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB RAM/512GB internal storage, SuperVOOC charging, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68 dust-water resistance, and 6.78-inch 2K 120Hz Samsung display.