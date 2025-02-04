Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Rumored Design Upgrade Will Make Galaxy S25 Owners Envious

The next Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could (and we stress could) have a selfie camera feature that has long been incorporated by other brands, namely an under-screen camera. A rumor appearing on X states that the camera hole isn't visible on the display of a prototype S26 Ultra. Of course, whether this is true or otherwise, we don't know. If there IS such a prototype, it's always possible that Samsung could nix the idea if, say, it's unhappy with imaging results from the camera.

In the Galaxy S26 Ultra display prototype, the camera hole is not visible. — kro (@kro_roe) February 3, 2025



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 UDC