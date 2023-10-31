Sony Reveals Premium Wireless Earbuds For Gamers, PlayStation Link Release Date
Sony announced its PlayStation Explore wireless earbuds, PlayStation Elite wireless headset, PlayStation Link USB adapter, and its highly anticipated PlayStation Portal remote player. All the new devices will be launched in time for the upcoming Christmas shopping season.
While Microsoft may have acquired Activision/Blizzard/King, Sony is not sitting on the sidelines. The tech company looks to enhance the audio and overall play experience for its PlayStation 5 fan base with a few upcoming launches. Perhaps the most anticipated of those devices is its PlayStation Portal, once known as the company’s remote device player.
Sony’s PlayStation Portal will give players the ability to experience PS5 gameplay in the palm of their hand. It includes features of the DualSense wireless controller, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Players will be privy to a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps.
Sony is also launching two wireless headsets. The first is the Pulse Elite which offers lossless audio and includes a retractable boom mic with AI-enhanced noise rejection. The headset will come with a charging hanger for players to conveniently charge and store their new headset.
The second wireless audio device is the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. These earbuds are said to offer a premium portable audio experience that includes dual microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection, and like the Elite headset will also offer lossless audio. The earbuds will also come with a charging case.
The Pulse Elite and the Pulse Explore are Sony’s first audio devices to use custom-designed planar magnetic drivers. These drivers purportedly deliver an audiophile-level listening experience typically only found in premium headphones. Sony says that with its Pulse Explore, it is among the first companies to provide wireless earbuds to consumers using planar magnetic driver technology.
The Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore wireless headsets will be available in select markets on December 6, 2023. The Pulse Elite will cost $149.99, while the Pulse Explore will cost $199.99.
Finally, the PlayStation Link will provide the technology for the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore headsets to connect directly with the PlayStation Portal. This new wireless audio technology will deliver low latency, lossless audio, and easy switching between multiple PlayStation Link hosts, such as a PS5 console and a PC.
The PlayStation Link USB device will allow players to connect to multiple supported devices. An example is someone being connected to a PS5 (via the USB adapter) and a mobile phone through Bluetooth at the same time.
The PlayStation Link USB adapter will be available to purchase as a standalone device on December 6, 2023. It will have a price tag of $24.99.