Watch The Call Of Duty Vanguard Teaser Trailer Right Now, Official Reveal Coming August 19th

For as hard as Activision has been trying to stifle leaked information about Call of Duty: Vanguard through a series of Digital Millennium Copyright Act take down notices, it is proving to be an impossible task. Even the publisher's own partners can't keep a secret, apparently. Earlier this morning, Sony leaked when the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal is scheduled to take place.





Sony's inadvertent tip comes on the heels of several tweets and forum posts being removed, that had depicted artwork and imagery from the upcoming game. Activision is trying really hard to keep everything under wraps, but if Sony's tip is any indication, the publisher can finally dial back its efforts in the coming days.





BREAKING: PlayStation Store (and PS App) has updated early and confirmed world reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set for August 19 at 10:30am PT in Warzone. pic.twitter.com/oj0xdC4yR2 — CharlieIntel - Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2021

How soon, exactly? In another tweet that will probably be forced offline, CharlieINTEL shared a screenshot of the PlayStation Store depicting a "Worldwide Reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard." According to what was supposedly posted in the PS Store, the reveal is set for Thursday, August 19, at 10:30 am Pacific (1:30 pm Eastern). Activision has since confirmed this information, so mark August 19th down on your calendars. And to make things even more interesting, Activision posted the following teaser trailer:









Past leaks suggest there will be three versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard, including the Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and Ultimate Edition. It is expected to release on past and current generation consoles (and of course PC), and will bring gamers back to a World World II setting.





Previously leaked assets for the Ultimate Edition also showed off Operator skins for three of the characters (Lucas, Polina, and Wade), as well as some additional weapons, including a Breacher assault rifle, Snowstorm marksman rifle, and Thunderhead submachinegun.





We also anticipate there being an open beta period with those who preorder the game getting early access. Stay tuned, as it looks like we'll have more details to share later this week.

