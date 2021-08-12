Call Of Duty: Vanguard Editions Seemingly Confirmed In Leaked Art Assets





Activision and its legal team are apparently scrambling to remove key artwork from the web depicting Call of Duty: Vanguard, the unofficial name of the next CoD installment. It might as well be official, though, because the leaked artwork and where it came from leave little doubt that Activision has settled on a name (same goes for past leaks and rumors).





As the story goes, Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring the action back to a World War 2 setting. What appears to be box art for the game were discovered in game files associated with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War after the Season 5 update dropped. If that is the case, then the imagery comes directly from Activision, and is as close to a confirmation as there can be without an official recognition.





We're not posting any of the images because Activision is sending copyright take-down notices left and right, apparently, as a Reddit thread and multiple Twitter posts showing the leaked assets have been erased. But as spotted by CharlieIntel, there are some that remain. We've embedded a related Twitter post above, but don't be surprised if it gets removed as well.





The leaked Call of Duty: Vanguard assets appear to confirm there will be three editions, just like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. They include the Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and Ultimate Edition, all three of which are depicted in the discovered imagery.





There are four characters visible in the full box art. And in another leaked image, we get some details about the Ultimate Edition—it highlights Operator skins for three of the characters (Lucas, Polina, and Wade), and showcases some additional weapons, including a Breacher assault rifle, Snowstorm marksman rifle, and Thunderhead submachine gun.





That particular image also seemingly confirms there will be an open beta period with those who preorder the game having early access. However, no dates have been thrown out.

