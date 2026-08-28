Sony's 240Hz PlayStation Monitor With DualSense Dock Is Out Now

Sony 27” Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook - Image: Sony

Sony’s first official PlayStation-branded desktop display has graduated from preorder status to a shipping product. First revealed in late 2025 , the 'PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook' (full name) is now available to purchase for $349.99.





Beyond the long and, quite frankly, boring product name, the interesting thing about Sony's newest display is the built-in, foldaway DualSense hook. It not only serves as a place to store your DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller, but it also keeps either one charged so you can pick up and play without worrying about how much battery life is left.









Outside of that capability, this is a 27-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) display with a 2560x1440 resolution, variable refresh rate (VRR, FreeSync Premium) support, HDR support with Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and speeds of up to 120Hz for gaming on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro, and 240Hz for gaming on a PC.





"The new PlayStation gaming monitor pairs nicely with our recently announced Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, which features lifelike desktop audio and seamless voice chat. Both products were designed with the PS5 desktop gaming experience in mind, offering a high-quality visual and audio desktop experience for those who want the option of playing in personal spaces," Sony says.

The 27" Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook is available today: https://t.co/QhvZe3rwc3



🔵 QHD screen with HDR visuals

🔵 Up to 240 Hz refresh rate

🔵 VRR support for smooth gameplay

🔵 Convenient DualSense charging pic.twitter.com/hYSvAxwxvL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 27, 2026

Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, a 3.5mm audio output, and two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port that can be used with PlayStation Link adapters or other devices. It also has built-in speakers.



