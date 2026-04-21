CATEGORIES
home News

PlayStation Update: Sony to Enforce Age Verification for Key Features

by Alan VelascoTuesday, April 21, 2026, 01:16 PM EDT
playstation age verification hero
Sony is the latest company to announce that it will be requiring that users submit themselves to an age check to access certain features available on its PlayStation gaming platform. The move comes as countries across the globe are adopting, or at the very least debating, age verification laws that are ostensibly designed to protect young, impressionable internet users.

Sony is working with age verification service Yoti to determine if a user is eligible for an adult account, and there will be a few different options available to users. The check can be completed by completing a facial scan, uploading an identification document such as a driver’s license, or by using the information that a mobile provider has on file.

Failure to complete the age verification will result users being locked out from certain features, some of which include voice chat, text chat and messaging, joining parties, Discord voice chat and broadcasting gameplay to services like YouTube and Twitch. The silver lining is that the best gaming experiences on PlayStation are single player titles that don’t require any of these features.

playstation age verification body

Of course, as with most of these age verification platforms go, Sony says that it won’t be processing any user data and points to Yoti’s privacy policy. The privacy policy states that it doesn’t use the data for any other purpose than verifying a user’s age, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that data is completely safe. In fact, the company was levied a fine of a little over a million dollars by regulators in Spain for not properly securing user data.

It will be interesting to see how PlayStation gamers react to this upcoming requirement, because companies such as Discord have learned rather quickly that these age check requirements aren’t very popular with large swaths of their user bases. The pushback has been severe enough that it forced Discord to have to delay the timeline of when it’s going to roll out its own age verification system.

For now, this will only be a requirement for users in the UK and Ireland but will likely be enforced for users in other territories later down the line.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, (NYSE:SNE)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use