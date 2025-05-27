Texas Bill Introduces A Big Policy Change Affecting Apple And Google App Stores





Texas is on the cusp of enacting one of the nation's most stringent social media regulations, with House Bill 186 (also referred to as HB 18) set to prohibit individuals under the age of 18 from creating and maintaining accounts on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat. This sweepingly restrictive legislation, driven by concerns over youth mental health and online safety, has sailed through the House with bipartisan support and is expected to reach Governor Greg Abbott's desk, despite facing robust opposition and anticipated legal battles.



Authored by State Representative Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, HB 186 mandates that social media companies must verify users' ages and requires them to delete a minor's account within 10 days upon a parent's request. Violations of these provisions would be treated as deceptive trade practices, subjecting companies to fines and potential lawsuits from the Texas Attorney General's office.



