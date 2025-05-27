Texas Bill Introduces A Big Policy Change Affecting Apple And Google App Stores
Authored by State Representative Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, HB 186 mandates that social media companies must verify users' ages and requires them to delete a minor's account within 10 days upon a parent's request. Violations of these provisions would be treated as deceptive trade practices, subjecting companies to fines and potential lawsuits from the Texas Attorney General's office.
However, the proposed ban has ignited a fierce debate, with critics arguing it infringes upon the First Amendment rights of minors. Digital rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), contend that such restrictions "cut off an entire universe of information and conversation from young people." Tech industry giants, represented by groups like NetChoice (whose members include Meta, Google, and X), have labeled the bill a "censorship regime masquerading as an online safety law" and have pledged to challenge it in court if enacted. Similar laws in other states, such as Arkansas and Ohio, have faced legal setbacks on free speech grounds, suggesting a challenging path ahead for Texas's legislation.
High school athletes and other young individuals have also voiced concerns, noting that social media is crucial for sharing recruiting videos and building their personal brands. While acknowledging these complaints, Representative Patterson suggests that parents can create and manage accounts for their children to promote their athletic skills.
If signed into law, HB 186 would take effect on September 1, 2025, with the social media access restrictions for minors beginning on January 1, 2026.