Texas Bill Introduces A Big Policy Change Affecting Apple And Google App Stores

by Aaron LeongTuesday, May 27, 2025, 09:39 AM EDT
Texas is on the cusp of enacting one of the nation's most stringent social media regulations, with House Bill 186 (also referred to as HB 18) set to prohibit individuals under the age of 18 from creating and maintaining accounts on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat. This sweepingly restrictive legislation, driven by concerns over youth mental health and online safety, has sailed through the House with bipartisan support and is expected to reach Governor Greg Abbott's desk, despite facing robust opposition and anticipated legal battles.

Authored by State Representative Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, HB 186 mandates that social media companies must verify users' ages and requires them to delete a minor's account within 10 days upon a parent's request. Violations of these provisions would be treated as deceptive trade practices, subjecting companies to fines and potential lawsuits from the Texas Attorney General's office.

The bill's proponents, including Representative Patterson, assert that social media platforms are "the most harmful thing that our kids have legal access to in Texas," citing a direct correlation between social media use and rising rates of self-harm, suicide, and other mental health issues among teenagers. Parents like Angela Martinez of San Antonio echo these sentiments, sharing the experience and concern of her 13-year old daughter adamantly skipping meals from the deluge of weigh-loss videos and messages she's bombarded with every day,

However, the proposed ban has ignited a fierce debate, with critics arguing it infringes upon the First Amendment rights of minors. Digital rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), contend that such restrictions "cut off an entire universe of information and conversation from young people." Tech industry giants, represented by groups like NetChoice (whose members include Meta, Google, and X), have labeled the bill a "censorship regime masquerading as an online safety law" and have pledged to challenge it in court if enacted. Similar laws in other states, such as Arkansas and Ohio, have faced legal setbacks on free speech grounds, suggesting a challenging path ahead for Texas's legislation.

High school athletes and other young individuals have also voiced concerns, noting that social media is crucial for sharing recruiting videos and building their personal brands. While acknowledging these complaints, Representative Patterson suggests that parents can create and manage accounts for their children to promote their athletic skills.

If signed into law, HB 186 would take effect on September 1, 2025, with the social media access restrictions for minors beginning on January 1, 2026.
