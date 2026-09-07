Sony Addresses Viral Rumor Of A 90% PlayStation Disc Cut

PlayStation 5 - Image: Sony



So as much as rising digital share is a market trend, the decision to stop physical disc production at this point is entirely a platform led decision that is designed to cut costs for Sony, eliminate resale / used markets, and drive 100% of revenue through the PlayStation Store. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 1, 2026 In July, PlayStation announced plans to phase out physical disc releases for newly launched software titles beginning in January 2028. This led many to assume factory lines would be rapidly dismantled, Sony emphasized that manufacturing facilities will remain active to support catalog titles released prior to the cutoff date, along with ongoing retail reorders to meet any legacy demand.

Unlike main competitors such as Microsoft, which relies on third-party Authorized Replicators to handle disc pressing for Xbox platforms, Sony maintains complete control over its physical supply chain through the DADC division. Doing so gives Sony massive leverage over its inventory, though the push toward a pure-digital ecosystem remains driven by financial reasons, as digital distribution drastically expands profit margins; Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad highlighted that Sony collects approximately $21 from a $70 game transaction conducted on the digital PlayStation Store, or roughly double the return earned through traditional brick-and-mortar stores.





Legacy titles still have a strong presence in brick and mortar retail stores - Image: Aleksas Stan via Unsplash

