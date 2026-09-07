Sony Addresses Viral Rumor Of A 90% PlayStation Disc Cut
by
Aaron Leong
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Monday, September 07, 2026, 10:48 AM EDT
Sony has stepped in to correct misconceptions surrounding the future of PlayStation disc manufacturing, asserting that physical production will experience a 10% dip by 2028 rather than the previously rumored 90%. Can we breathe a sigh of relief now, maybe?
If you've been keeping up with the matter, the controversy began when comments made by Sony Digital Audio Disc Corporation (DADC) executive Dietmar Tanzer to an Austrian broadcaster were misconstrued by media outlets. From this, rumors started swirling that optical disc production at facilities like the Thalgau plant would plummet to 10% of current capacity. However, a DADC spokesperson has cleared the air, explaining that Tanzer had anticipated an overall product volume decline by 10%, stressing the word "by."
In July, PlayStation announced plans to phase out physical disc releases for newly launched software titles beginning in January 2028. This led many to assume factory lines would be rapidly dismantled, Sony emphasized that manufacturing facilities will remain active to support catalog titles released prior to the cutoff date, along with ongoing retail reorders to meet any legacy demand.
So as much as rising digital share is a market trend, the decision to stop physical disc production at this point is entirely a platform led decision that is designed to cut costs for Sony, eliminate resale / used markets, and drive 100% of revenue through the PlayStation Store.
Unlike main competitors such as Microsoft, which relies on third-party Authorized Replicators to handle disc pressing for Xbox platforms, Sony maintains complete control over its physical supply chain through the DADC division. Doing so gives Sony massive leverage over its inventory, though the push toward a pure-digital ecosystem remains driven by financial reasons, as digital distribution drastically expands profit margins; Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad highlighted that Sony collects approximately $21 from a $70 game transaction conducted on the digital PlayStation Store, or roughly double the return earned through traditional brick-and-mortar stores.
Still, the physical media phase-out continues to face sharp pushback from players and industry veterans alike. Former SIE Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden described decision as "depressing, but solvable," raising broader philosophical concerns regarding consumer ownership in an increasingly service-driven landscape. Layden questioned what long-term ownership actually signifies when games are bound entirely to digital storefronts rather than tangible discs, warning that companies focusing solely on immediate margin gains risk eroding overall brand equity.
For now, Sony's clarification offers some assurance that physical media will not vanish overnight, although the long-term future of physical media beyond 2028 remains unclear.