Sony To Bring 10 Free Games To PlayStation Owners Including Horizon Zero Dawn

Sony is getting in the groove of giving games away to PlayStation owners, and we could not be happier about it. Last month, for example, it gifted Ratchet & Clank to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners (there's still time to claim your copy, more on that in a moment). And later this spring, it will be handing out digital copies of Horizon Zero Dawn (shown above), in between which there are nine other games up for grabs.







If you have not done so already, we suggest heading to the PlayStation Store , logging into your account, and grabbing Ratchet & Clank while you still can. It is completely free—no subscription to PlayStation Plus is necessary. However, time is running out to claim your copy, as the freebie will cease to be free after March 31, 2021 at 8:00 pm Pacific.





As for the next batch of no-cost software, Sony is continuing its Play at Home content drop with ten more games, starting March 25. The bulk of those are indie games.





"This time our focus is a selection of free games from some of our top independent partners, and the previously announced extended trial offer for Funimation (or Wakanim) in the countries where they are available," Sony says.









Here is the lineup...

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)

Moss (PSVR)

Thumper (PSVR)

Paper Beast (PSVR)

Funimation / Wakanim



Several of those are PlayStation VR titles, including Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast. Incidentally, Sony today announced new controllers for the PSVR that are tuned for use with the PS5 . They sport an orb-shaped design with "great ergonomics," and features like adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and finger-touch detection.

"We applied learnings from testing users with a range of hand sizes, as well as the decades of insights from controllers across all PlayStation platforms. The result is an iconic design that will change how VR games are played," Sony says.





As for the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition freebie, Sony will be unlocking the game to download on April 19 at 8:00 pm Pacific. PlayStation owners will have until May 14 at 8:00 pm Pacific the claim the title, which they can then keep forever.





Keep 'em coming, Sony!

