CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, March 18, 2021, 11:11 AM EDT

Sony To Bring 10 Free Games To PlayStation Owners Including Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn
Sony is getting in the groove of giving games away to PlayStation owners, and we could not be happier about it. Last month, for example, it gifted Ratchet & Clank to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners (there's still time to claim your copy, more on that in a moment). And later this spring, it will be handing out digital copies of Horizon Zero Dawn (shown above), in between which there are nine other games up for grabs.

If you have not done so already, we suggest heading to the PlayStation Store, logging into your account, and grabbing Ratchet & Clank while you still can. It is completely free—no subscription to PlayStation Plus is necessary. However, time is running out to claim your copy, as the freebie will cease to be free after March 31, 2021 at 8:00 pm Pacific.

As for the next batch of no-cost software, Sony is continuing its Play at Home content drop with ten more games, starting March 25. The bulk of those are indie games.

"This time our focus is a selection of free games from some of our top independent partners, and the previously announced extended trial offer for Funimation (or Wakanim) in the countries where they are available," Sony says.

Sony PlayStation Play at Home

Here is the lineup...
  • Abzû
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Rez Infinite
  • Subnautica
  • The Witness
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
  • Moss (PSVR)
  • Thumper (PSVR)
  • Paper Beast (PSVR)
  • Funimation / Wakanim
Sony PSVR Controllers

Several of those are PlayStation VR titles, including Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast. Incidentally, Sony today announced new controllers for the PSVR that are tuned for use with the PS5. They sport an orb-shaped design with "great ergonomics," and features like adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and finger-touch detection.

"We applied learnings from testing users with a range of hand sizes, as well as the decades of insights from controllers across all PlayStation platforms. The result is an iconic design that will change how VR games are played," Sony says.

As for the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition freebie, Sony will be unlocking the game to download on April 19 at 8:00 pm Pacific. PlayStation owners will have until May 14 at 8:00 pm Pacific the claim the title, which they can then keep forever.

Keep 'em coming, Sony!
Tags:  deals, Sony, Gaming, PlayStation 4, (NYSE:SNE), playstation 5, horizon zero dawn

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms