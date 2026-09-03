Sony & Microsoft Tell Console Gamers To Kick Rocks Over Tariff Refunds

Xbox and Playstation controllers - Image: Eugene Chystiakov via Unsplash

Counter to that claim, both companies firmly assert that consumers paid advertised market rates for products they willingly purchased, leaving no legal grounds for compensation.





The legal battle escalated after Sony disclosed to investors that it projected receiving a $508 million refund on U.S. tariffs, with the majority flowing directly into its gaming division. Outraged customers quickly filed lawsuits arguing that because manufacturers raised retail prices to offset supply chain and tariff pressures, any subsequent government payout belongs in part to the consumers who absorbed those inflated costs.





President Trump showing a chart with reciprocal tariffs - Image: The White House



The logic behind to these pushbacks are similar to an earlier Nintendo stance , which argued that customers were free to abstain from purchasing or seek alternatives if they found higher launch prices unpalatable.





While there have been companies like PC cooling makers Arctic and Playdate maker Panic that chose to return tariff surcharges directly to their consumers, the giant console manufacturers have chosen to stand united in court