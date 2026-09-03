Sony & Microsoft Tell Console Gamers To Kick Rocks Over Tariff Refunds
by
Aaron Leong
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Thursday, September 03, 2026, 10:41 AM EDT
Sony and Microsoft are pushing back against consumer class action lawsuits demanding that they pass the government's multi-million-dollar tariff refunds back to buyers. Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared certain import duties illegal and thus opening the floodgates for corporate tax clawbacks, gamers have argued that price hikes on consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X amounted to the companies double dipping in both tariff markups and reimbursements.
Counter to that claim, both companies firmly assert that consumers paid advertised market rates for products they willingly purchased, leaving no legal grounds for compensation.
The legal battle escalated after Sony disclosed to investors that it projected receiving a $508 million refund on U.S. tariffs, with the majority flowing directly into its gaming division. Outraged customers quickly filed lawsuits arguing that because manufacturers raised retail prices to offset supply chain and tariff pressures, any subsequent government payout belongs in part to the consumers who absorbed those inflated costs.
In its dismissal request, Sony's lawyers flatly rejected these claims, deeming the logic behind the lawsuits "speculative and illogical." The PlayStation parent argued that paying a fair market price for voluntarily purchased consumer goods does not constitute a legally recognizable injury. Furthermore, Sony pointed out that retail prices are shaped by a complex, dynamic web of global supply chain inputs, not a simple, dollar-for-dollar tariff equation. To highlight the flaw in the plaintiffs' logic, Sony noted that console prices rose again even after the tariffs were officially terminated, undermining the argument that import taxes were the sole catalyst for price hikes.
Microsoft echoed a near-identical defense in a separate filing in a Washington federal court. Lawyers for the Xbox maker stated there is nothing unfair about a customer buying a console at an advertised price and receiving precisely what they paid for. Microsoft challenged plaintiffs to prove any specific, mathematically traceable pricing differential directly tied to tariffs, arguing that calculating retrospective assessments would be virtually impossible given the array of broader market factors impacting retail MSRP.
The logic behind to these pushbacks are similar to an earlier Nintendo stance, which argued that customers were free to abstain from purchasing or seek alternatives if they found higher launch prices unpalatable.
While there have been companies like PC cooling makers Arctic and Playdate maker Panic that chose to return tariff surcharges directly to their consumers, the giant console manufacturers have chosen to stand united in court.