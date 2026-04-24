CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo Hit With Lawsuit as Gamers Seek Cut of Billions in Tariff Refunds

by Paul LillyFriday, April 24, 2026, 10:08 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in a retail display.
Nintendo is facing a class-action lawsuit by gamers demanding a portion of tariff refunds that the company might receive from the U.S. government. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs allege that Nintendo did not the bear the full brunt of the Trump administration's tariffs that have been deemed illegal, and instead passed the elevated costs to consumers in the form of higher retail prices.

"Nintendo therefore collected the tariff costs from consumers through elevated pricing, while seeking refunds of the same tariff payments from the federal government. Unless restrained by this Court, Nintendo stands to recover the same tariff payments twice—once from consumers through higher prices and again from the federal government through tariff refunds, including interest paid by the government on those funds," the lawsuit alleges.

At the heart of the issue is a Supreme Court ruling in February that found the the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize President Trump to impose tariffs, and that the U.S. may be required to refund billions of dollars to importers that paid the IEEPA tariffs.

Where things may get tricky, however, is that the Supreme Court ruling stated the refunds might be required "even though some importers may have already passed on costs to consumers or others." As a result, the ruling agrees with an oral argument that the refund process is likely to be a "mess."

Cat named Pixel next to a Nintendo Switch OLED box.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling (PDF), Nintendo and thousand of other companies are suing the U.S. government, alleging it unlawfully collected more than $200 billion. The U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CPB) posted a dedicated online portal where companies can apply for refunds., with CPB saying it collected some $166 billion from around 330,000 importers.

The class-action lawsuit filed by Gregory Hoffert and Prashant Sharan points out that Nintendo delayed preorders for its Switch 2 console to assess the potential impact of tariffs. It also highlights price adjustments for certain products, including Switch 2 accessories like the Switch 2 Pro Controller, which increased from $79.99 to $84.99.

"In May 2025, Nintendo held a financial results briefing where it acknowledged the impact of the tariffs on the company’s business. When asked about the company’s tariff assumptions, Nintendo’s President, Shuntaro Furukawa, stated that 'we have factored in a negative impact of several tens of billions of yen at the profit level into our consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026'," the class-action lawsuit (PDF) states.

The lawsuit also highlights price increases on the original family of Switch consoles and accessories and claims Nintendo "stands to receive a windfall" from tariff refunds that it "already recouped" from consumers through higher prices.
Tags:  Nintendo, Lawsuit, switch, tariffs, switch 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use