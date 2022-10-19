Sold Out Intel Arc A770 And A750 GPUs List On Ebay With An Insane Scalper Tax



So here's the deal—Intel has priced its Arc A770 LE at $349 and Arc A750 LE at $289, both of which are fair for the performance they deliver. Sure, they tend to struggle in DirectX 11 games, but with DirectX 12 titles and with ray racing enabled, they compare favorably with the competition. We also like the fit and finish of Intel's Limited Edition cooler design.

Scalpers don't just want you to pay way above MSRP for GPUs, they want you to foot the shipping bill too!

Once you start venturing into $750 territory, which is what scalpers are asking for the Arc A770, you're looking at cards like the GeForce RTX 3080 and Radeon RX 6950 XT being readily available at retail. And in the $430 range, which is what scalpers want to charge for the Arc A750, you can pick up a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or a Radeon RX 6700 XT, or even a Radeon RX 6750 XT for just a little more.





Despite their greedy efforts, there's just not a lot of room for scalpers to play with inflated pricing for Intel's Arc A770 and A750 cards. That wouldn't necessarily be the case if Intel launched these cards earlier, but the situation for GPUs is much better now than it has been over the past couple of years.





Suffice to say, don't give scalpers your money—those funds are better spent on higher tier cards.

