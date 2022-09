Sneak Peek: Intel Arc A750 And A770 Limited Edition GPUs Are Here

We know many of you have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Intel’s Arc Alchemist A7 series discrete GPUs. Well, we can confirm the cards have arrived and we have begun testing. Although the full review embargo hasn’t lifted, we are able to show off the cards and give you a sneak peek of what we have in hand. Without further delay, here’s a quick hand’s on with Intel’s Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition GPUs...The new Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition cards will be available on October 12th, with MSRPs started at $289 for the A750. An 8GB A770 will arrive on the same day for $329 and the top-end A770 Limited Edition seen here will be $349.The key differences between the A770 and A750 series GPUs are their Xe-core counts, ray-tracing units and clock. The A750 has 28 of each whereas the A770 has 32 and the A770 has a slightly higher game clock – 2100MHz vs. 2050Mhz. Memory bandwidth is higher for the A770 LE as well (560GB/s), with the base 8GB A770 with and A750 coming in at 512GB/s. Both Arc 7 tier cards share the same 225W total board power (TBP) rating and carry respectable 3-year warranties.Stay tuned to HotHardware for more Intel Arc info – our full review will be live soon.