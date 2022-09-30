Sneak Peek: Intel Arc A750 And A770 Limited Edition GPUs Are Here
Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition GPUs...
The new Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition cards will be available on October 12th, with MSRPs started at $289 for the A750. An 8GB A770 will arrive on the same day for $329 and the top-end A770 Limited Edition seen here will be $349.
higher game clock – 2100MHz vs. 2050Mhz. Memory bandwidth is higher for the A770 LE as well (560GB/s), with the base 8GB A770 with and A750 coming in at 512GB/s. Both Arc 7 tier cards share the same 225W total board power (TBP) rating and carry respectable 3-year warranties.
The new Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition cards will be available on October 12th, with MSRPs started at $289 for the A750. An 8GB A770 will arrive on the same day for $329 and the top-end A770 Limited Edition seen here will be $349.
higher game clock – 2100MHz vs. 2050Mhz. Memory bandwidth is higher for the A770 LE as well (560GB/s), with the base 8GB A770 with and A750 coming in at 512GB/s. Both Arc 7 tier cards share the same 225W total board power (TBP) rating and carry respectable 3-year warranties.