Snapdragon X Copilot+ PCs Hit New Low Prices With Prime Deals Up To 36% Off

by Paul LillyWednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:29 AM EDT
A row of Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 devices in different colors.
Today is your last chance to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event with discounts on practically anything you can think of, from SSDs for handhelds to gaming laptops under $1,500, and everything in between. It's also your best opportunity to date to consider a Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon hardware inside. Several models are on sale, including some that have hit new low prices.

One of the chunkier discounts applies to Microsoft's Surface Pro 2-in-1 powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chip. It's on sale for $899.99 at Amazon (36% off). That's not only a new low price, but it's way below its average $1,293.54 rate, according to price tracking data on CamelCamelCamel.

The specs on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 punch above its weight, starting with a premium 13-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 2560x160o0 resolution. That's right, you're getting a touchscreen OLED panel for under a grand.

It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor, which is the flagship series ahead of the X Plus and regular X. There are multiple X Elite SKUs, all of which sport 12 cores, 42MB of cache, LPDDR5X-8448 MT/s memory support, and an onboard NPU capable of up to 45 TOPS. 

Rounding out the specs are 16GB of RAM, a 256GB solid state drive (SSD), fast charging support, and up to 14 hours of battery life to get you through a full work day.

Acer Aspire 16 AI Copilot+ laptops.

Want to spend even less while netting twice the amount of SSD storage? Then take a look at the Acer Aspire 16 AI Copilot+ PC that's on sale for $499.99 at Amazon (29% off). That's another big discount and all-time low price. Prior to this sale, the same system was selling for the full MSRP.

This is a bigger machine with a 16-inch display, albeit not OLED. It sports a 1920x1200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 350 nits brightness.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon X chip (X1-26-100) with 8 Oryon CPU cores clocked at up to 3GHz, 30MB of total cache, an Adreno GPU delivering 1.7 TFLOPS, LPDDR5X-8448 MT/s memory support, and an NPU capable of the same 45 TOPS of AI muscle as the top Snapdragon X Elite parts.

You get 16GB of memory on this system, along with a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, a 1440p webcam, and up to 18 hours of battery life. Pretty good for a $500 system.

Here are some more Snapdragon X-powered deals...

ASUS Vivobook 16 (rear angled render)
Tags:  deals, Laptops, snapdragon x, snapdragon x elite, copilot+
