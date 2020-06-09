CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunTuesday, June 09, 2020, 02:37 PM EDT

US Department Of Homeland Security Warns About SMBGhost Wormable Windows Exploit

windows 10 flowers

The cybersecurity advisory unit of U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning to Windows computer users about code for a "wormable" bug that was published online last week. The exploit is known as SMBGhost and takes advantage of an issue in Windows' server message block or SMB. SMB is a component of Windows that allows it to talk with other devices, such as printers or servers.

The warning from the Homeland Security isn't only that the SMBGhost code has been published online, but that the code is designed to take advantage of a security vulnerability that Microsoft patched in March. The warning tells Windows users to update their computers to protect themselves from the exploit. If an attacker can execute the code on a target machine, they can gain complete access to the Windows computer with the ability to run malicious software, such as malware, remotely from the Internet.

SMBGhost's most disturbing attribute is that it is wormable, which means it can spread across networks. Past malware able to spread across networks included NotPetya and WannaCry. Those exploits combined caused billions of dollars in damage. Although Microsoft published a patch for the SMB issue months ago, tens of thousands of computers connected to the Internet are unpatched and still vulnerable. Many Windows users have been putting off updates due to the disturbing trend in recent months of Windows patches causing significant issues on PCs when applied.

Hackers are targeting unpatched systems using the code, which was published on GitHub by a researcher claiming it was a proof-of-concept. While the security researcher who published the code warned of "using this for any purpose other than self-education," hackers are using the code to attack vulnerable systems. Windows users who haven't patched their PCs recently should do so.

In other Windows news, we recently showed people how to reclaim disk space following the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, which used significantly more disk space than many expected.



Tags:  Microsoft, security, Windows, Windows 10, (nasdaq:msft), homeland-security
Via:  Techcrunch
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms