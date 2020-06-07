How To Reclaim Precious Disk Space Following Windows 10 May 2020 Update

The first method involves Storage Sense, a tool that can “automatically free up space by getting rid of files you don’t need…” Users will first want to head to Windows Settings and click on “System”. The “Storage” link will appear about halfway down the list on the left side. Users should click on “Storage” and the option to “Configure Storage Sense or run it now” will be right on top. Users should then click on the “Free Up Space Now” option, which should be the last option on the page. Users can then click on “Delete previous versions of Windows”, followed by “Clean now.”

The second method is a “Disk Cleanup”. Users will first want to click on the Start menu and then type in “Disk Cleanup”. The users will want to click on the app and then select “Clean up system files.” The “Clean up system files” option will be in the bottom left-hand corner. Users will then need to wait a little bit to then be presented with a list of files that can be deleted. Users should scroll through the list and select previous Windows installations and any other files that the user is comfortable with getting rid of. Finally, the user should select “OK” and wait for the app to finish its work.