Skullcandy Celebrates TMNT's 40th Anniversary With A Pair Of Earbuds and Headphones

With the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) franchise turning 40 years old, personal audio brand Skullcandy has stepped in with a unique TMNT collaboration that combines some of the latest technology while paying homage to the mutant crime-fighters.





"With nods to skate culture, gaming and killer soundtracks, the TMNT franchise shares a lot of core elements with the Skullcandy brand," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "We wanted to pay tribute to the fandom by redesigning our Push Active earbuds and PLYR headset to ooze nostalgia for the beloved characters. With this exclusive drop we hope fans new and old will cue the theme song, bring out the pizza, and celebrate the fearless foursome."