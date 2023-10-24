CATEGORIES
Skullcandy Celebrates TMNT's 40th Anniversary With A Pair Of Earbuds and Headphones

by Aaron LeongTuesday, October 24, 2023, 08:45 AM EDT
hero 2023 SkullcandyxTMNT 4855
Cowabunga! Skullcandy is bringing some commemorative audio gear celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of everybody's favorite sewer reptiles. One is a limited-edition version of the Push TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds, while the other is the PLYR wireless gaming headset. Both are very green and ready for those long gaming sessions.  

With the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) franchise turning 40 years old, personal audio brand Skullcandy has stepped in with a unique TMNT collaboration that combines some of the latest technology while paying homage to the mutant crime-fighters. 

"With nods to skate culture, gaming and killer soundtracks, the TMNT franchise shares a lot of core elements with the Skullcandy brand," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "We wanted to pay tribute to the fandom by redesigning our Push Active earbuds and PLYR headset to ooze nostalgia for the beloved characters. With this exclusive drop we hope fans new and old will cue the theme song, bring out the pizza, and celebrate the fearless foursome."

2023 SkullcandyxTMNT 4727

Both devices have really cool glow-in-the-dark elements and tons of TCRI (if you know, you know) Mutagen Ooze green that really make them stand out from yards away. The PLYR adds turtle shell earcups and manhole (driver) covers inside the ear cushions. In terms of customization elements, red, green, orange, and blue eartips (Push) and headband suspension (PLYR) allow owners to color match with their favorite turtle. 

2023 SkullcandyxTMNT 4105

In terms of hardware, the Push and PLYR share Bluetooth 5.2 and built in Tile finding tech (i.e, ping your lost device via the Tile app). The Push comes with flexible ear hooks for a more secure fit, Skull-IQ voice assistant, plus IP55 dust-water resistance. Gamers will enjoy the PLYR's Clear Voice smart mic, advanced audio control and customization through Skullcandy HQ (available for PC), and a 2.4GHz transmitter for low latency sound.
Player Turtles Mic%20Remove V01
Salt Lake City-based Skullcandy has had a busy year releasing products from budget earbuds and bass-thumping headphones, to Bluetooth portable speakers. The PLYR is available now for $150, whereas the the PUSH can be had for $100.
