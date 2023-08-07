Street Fighter 6 And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Reveals Crossover Launch Date
The largest fighting game tournament in the world is known as "Evo", short for "Evolution Championship Series." At Evo, top players take on one another in games like Street Fighter, Guilty Gear, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, The King of Fighters, and even more obscure titles like Idol Showdown and Them's Fightin' Herds. Evo 2023 just concluded this weekend, but perhaps unsurprisingly, some big news came out of the event.
That's not the announcement that left everyone pleasantly-surprised yet also scratching our heads, though. That would be the news that Street Fighter 6 is officially collaborating with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They're not coming to the game as new playable characters, exactly, but instead as costumes for your avatar in World Tour and Battle Hub modes. The collab isn't limited to just costumes, though. There will also be Turtle-themed accessories, emotes, stamps, "and more."
The trailer is worth watching, both because it's rather well-produced—the voice actor for Luke, Alex Le, apparently sang the rendition of the classic Turtles theme in the video—and also because it's just hilarious to see Leonardo delivering a Shin Shoryuken to the jaw of an unsuspecting foe. Indeed, because the turtles are appearing as costumes, you won't see them using their iconic weapons, but it's still hilarious to see them bounce around like the ninjas they apparently are, anyway.
It's not as bizarre as Darth Vader, Yoda, and Starkiller appearing in Soul Calibur IV, but in terms of properties that we expected to cross over with Street Fighter 6, we have to admit that the American Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise wasn't particularly high on that list. Maybe it should have been, though. The Turtles are seeing a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, with the release of the excellent TMNT: Shredder's Revenge as well as a new movie in theaters right now. Here's hoping for a new Usagi Yojimbo game.