CATEGORIES
home Videos

Street Fighter 6 And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Reveals Crossover Launch Date

by Zak KillianMonday, August 07, 2023, 11:48 AM EDT
street fighter tmnt
The largest fighting game tournament in the world is known as "Evo", short for "Evolution Championship Series." At Evo, top players take on one another in games like Street Fighter, Guilty Gear, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, The King of Fighters, and even more obscure titles like Idol Showdown and Them's Fightin' Herds. Evo 2023 just concluded this weekend, but perhaps unsurprisingly, some big news came out of the event.


Arguably both the biggest and strangest news from Evo this year came from Capcom. The company did a double announcement: firstly, of a debut trailer for A.K.I., the 20th playable Street Fighter 6 character coming as DLC this fall. She has a deadly fixation on poisons that seems to take immense pleasure from applying said toxins to her victims. She has terrifying looks and an even more alarming personality, at least judging from the frankly sort-of disturbing trailer.

tmnt costumes

That's not the announcement that left everyone pleasantly-surprised yet also scratching our heads, though. That would be the news that Street Fighter 6 is officially collaborating with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They're not coming to the game as new playable characters, exactly, but instead as costumes for your avatar in World Tour and Battle Hub modes. The collab isn't limited to just costumes, though. There will also be Turtle-themed accessories, emotes, stamps, "and more."


The trailer is worth watching, both because it's rather well-produced—the voice actor for Luke, Alex Le, apparently sang the rendition of the classic Turtles theme in the video—and also because it's just hilarious to see Leonardo delivering a Shin Shoryuken to the jaw of an unsuspecting foe. Indeed, because the turtles are appearing as costumes, you won't see them using their iconic weapons, but it's still hilarious to see them bounce around like the ninjas they apparently are, anyway.

available august 8th

It's not as bizarre as Darth Vader, Yoda, and Starkiller appearing in Soul Calibur IV, but in terms of properties that we expected to cross over with Street Fighter 6, we have to admit that the American Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise wasn't particularly high on that list. Maybe it should have been, though. The Turtles are seeing a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, with the release of the excellent TMNT: Shredder's Revenge as well as a new movie in theaters right now. Here's hoping for a new Usagi Yojimbo game.
Tags:  Gaming, Capcom, street fighter 6, tmnt
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment