CATEGORIES
home News

Confirmed: AMD's RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs Arrive In Early March

by Zak KillianWednesday, February 05, 2025, 02:51 PM EDT
hero amd radeon 9070 introducing
AMD has confirmed its Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs will launch in early March, ending weeks of speculation. The company initially briefed press at CES 2025 but omitted the GPUs from its keynote, leading to uncertainty about their release timeline. After a brief period of silence, AMD took to Twitter to confirm a March launch window. Now, CEO Lisa Su has provided further clarity, stating in an earnings call that the cards will launch in "early March." AMD’s Gaming honcho Frank Azor reinforced this on Twitter.

In Gaming Graphics, revenue declined year over year, as we accelerated channel sellout in preparation for the launch of our next-gen Radeon 9000 series GPUs. Our focus with this generation is to address the highest volume portion of the enthusiast gaming market with our new RDNA 4 architecture. RDNA 4 delivers significantly better rate tracing performance and adds support for AI-powered upscaling technology that will bring high-quality 4K gaming to mainstream players when the first Radeon 9070 series GPUs go on sale in early March.
AMD CEO Lisa Su, Q4 2024 Earnings Call (fool.com)

Despite the confirmed launch window, official details on pricing, specifications, and performance remain under wraps. However, a slide from AMD's CES briefing suggests that the Radeon RX 9070 XT will deliver performance approximately on par with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Enthusiasts are particularly interested in the debut of FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), an AI-powered enhancement to AMD’s upscaling technology that could improve performance and image quality across a range of titles.

radeon branding for rdna 4
This slide, from AMD's CES press deck, seems to give a performance ballpark.

Adding to the speculation, Taiwanese hardware site Uniko’s Hardware apparently claimed that its sources pointed to a March 6th release date (via Videocardz). That story has now been edited to simply say "Early March," aligning with the official line; whether this lends credence to the rumor or weakens it is up to you. In any case, the rumor mill expects an AMD event in late February to formally unveil the lineup. While unverified, this aligns with AMD’s official statements regarding an early March launch.

With NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" series receiving a lukewarm reception so far due to its somewhat underwhelming price-to-performance improvements, many gamers are hoping AMD can deliver a compelling alternative. If the Radeon RX 9000 series offers competitive pricing and efficiency, it could become a strong option for those looking to upgrade without paying a hefty premium.
Tags:  AMD, GPUs, (nasdaq:amd), rdna 4, radeon rx 9000 series
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment