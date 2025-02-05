Confirmed: AMD's RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs Arrive In Early March
In Gaming Graphics, revenue declined year over year, as we accelerated channel sellout in preparation for the launch of our next-gen Radeon 9000 series GPUs. Our focus with this generation is to address the highest volume portion of the enthusiast gaming market with our new RDNA 4 architecture. RDNA 4 delivers significantly better rate tracing performance and adds support for AI-powered upscaling technology that will bring high-quality 4K gaming to mainstream players when the first Radeon 9070 series GPUs go on sale in early March.
—AMD CEO Lisa Su, Q4 2024 Earnings Call (fool.com)
Despite the confirmed launch window, official details on pricing, specifications, and performance remain under wraps. However, a slide from AMD's CES briefing suggests that the Radeon RX 9070 XT will deliver performance approximately on par with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Enthusiasts are particularly interested in the debut of FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), an AI-powered enhancement to AMD’s upscaling technology that could improve performance and image quality across a range of titles.
Adding to the speculation, Taiwanese hardware site Uniko’s Hardware apparently claimed that its sources pointed to a March 6th release date (via Videocardz). That story has now been edited to simply say "Early March," aligning with the official line; whether this lends credence to the rumor or weakens it is up to you. In any case, the rumor mill expects an AMD event in late February to formally unveil the lineup. While unverified, this aligns with AMD’s official statements regarding an early March launch.
With NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" series receiving a lukewarm reception so far due to its somewhat underwhelming price-to-performance improvements, many gamers are hoping AMD can deliver a compelling alternative. If the Radeon RX 9000 series offers competitive pricing and efficiency, it could become a strong option for those looking to upgrade without paying a hefty premium.