Shelby Brings Back The Mustang GT350 With A Supercharged V8 Cranking 810 HP

by Aaron LeongFriday, January 24, 2025, 10:53 AM EDT
Some say that there can never be too many iterations of the Ford Mustang. From the Dark Horse and the GT, to the RTR EcoBoost and GTD, it shows that it doesn't hurt to have options. For those eagerly waiting for Shelby to have a go at the seventh generation Mustang, wait no longer: the GT350 is back along with the street-legal track attack GT350R, making 810 and 830 horsepower respectively. Just be ready for the sticker shock.


The Mustang GT350 nameplate has been associated with Carroll Shelby for nearly six decades now. After a small hiatus (more on that in a second), Shelby American (a descendant of Carroll Shelby's original shop) is making a return with the GT350 and GT350R. As with all Mustangs (or any car, for that matter) feathered by the hallowed automaker, both GTs are monsters that are made to kick butt and take names later.

Starting with the GT350, the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 makes a stout 810 horses under the muscular hood and revised front jaw. Shelby American also tweaked the suspension, installed new exhaust, and gave it a giant wing to look the part. Customers can opt for a naturally-aspirated 480 hp version of the motor, as well as choice of stick shift or automatic transmissions.

For something more hardcore, the street-legal, track-ready GT350R comes with even more aero skirts, spoilers, and venting than you can shake a (manual) stick at. The engine pumps out 20 more horsepower than the GT350, but this car is all about track days: there's an integrated roll cage, a carbon fiber tub interior adjustable suspension, Alcon racing brakes, etc.

Both 2025 Shelby GT cars will be the first Mustangs in a long time to neither be created in collaboration with Ford nor produced in a Ford factory. With the end of a Shelby licensing agreement, the last Ford Shelby performance model was the GT500 in 2022 (the last GT350 was in 2020).

Pricewise, the supercharged Shelby American GT350 starts at $110k although the cost for the GT350R and naturally-aspirated GT350 are unknown. For comparison, the 2020 Shelby GT350 started at $62k—that's the difference in mass production and specialty shop.
