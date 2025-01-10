Ford's New EcoBoost Mustang RTR With Dark Horse DNA, Can It Hang With The GT
Ford Motors has announced a new EcoBoost Mustang called the Mustang RTR. It's a collaboration (or more precisely, a "co-creation") with champion drifter and owner of RTR Vehicles, Vaughn Gittin Jr. that culminates in a car that Ford calls "the most advanced, accessible, and fun Mustang EcoBoost possible." The RTR is not some special limited edition trim, but a proper factory model that joins other performance-enhanced Mustangs in the lineup, such as the GT Performance Package, Mustang Dark Horse, and Mustang GTD.
While it doesn't have a V8 for a beating heart like the GT et al, the four-cylinder turbo on the RTR seems poised to be a short-course and drift-friendly Mustang. Ford showed offf a demo car as a media preview ahead of the 2025 Detroit Auto Show with Gittin Jr on hand to perform some donuts and drifts to wow the crowd. Not much else is known about the specs, but Ford assures that the RTR raids certain key things from the Mustang Dark Horse parts bin.
The improvements are gratefully centered under the skin: more structural bracing, upgraded suspension, dampers and springs, new tuning for the chassis and steering, large Brembo brakes, and stock Continental SportCompact 6 tires. It seems like some kind of turbo anti-lag tech and Drift Brake system will be on board, too. There will be some exterior RTR-specific trim, such as the unique grill. Otherwise, it'd hard to tell since the demo car was shrouded in camo wrap (that should honestly be a customer option).
Even though Gittin Jr and Ford have worked together on other projects for nearly 20 years, it's cool to see how the performance-focused RTR exist as an actual Mustang model that's supported by Ford dealerships. Gittin Jr is excited about this collab, calling the RTR "pure accessible fun, with many enhancements, including Mustang Dark Horse components, Mustang EcoBoost’s near-perfect weight distribution, and RTR’s signature styling."
The Mustang RTR is on display at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show from January 11-20. Ford has yet to announce timeline/release details for the car, however.