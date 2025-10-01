Shark, iRobot & Roborock Robot Vacuum Deals On Amazon Are Up To 58% Off





Back in the day, The Jetsons set up expectations of one day owning flying cars for quick and easy travel, and robot maids to make housework a thing of the past. Fast forward to 2025 and we still don't have flying cars or robot maids, but we do have robot vacuums, including models that tap into AI to intelligently sweep your living space. Ahead of Amazon's upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sales event , you can also sweep up the savings, with a bunch of models already discounted.





Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for $229.99 at Amazon (58% off). The discount amounts to a massive $320 savings over MSRP, and while it doesn't always sell at the full list price, street pricing has never been lower than it is right now. Some of the models are now listed for all-time low prices. That's the case with the, which is on sale for. The discount amounts to a massive $320 savings over MSRP, and while it doesn't always sell at the full list price, street pricing has never been lower than it is right now.





This is a self-emptying model with a base that hods up to 30 days of dirt and debris. It also features true HEPA filtration, with Shark claiming it captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens (down to 0.3 microns).





The Shark Ultra employs 360-degree LiDAR vision to map out your domain and to detect and avoid objects as it goes about collecting dirt. Other features include a self-cleaning brush roll, hands-free control with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and up to 120 minutes of run time for whole home cleaning. If it gets low on juice, it will return back to its dock, recharge, and then pick up where it left off.













Shark AV2610WA Matrix Plus 2-in-1 is a robot vacuum and mop combo rolled into one, an it's on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (57% off). This one comes with a bigger bag-free base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris, along with same HEPA filtration system, 360-degree LiDAR mapping, and self-cleaning bag roll. If you want to add wet mopping to the mix, theis a robot vacuum and mop combo rolled into one, an it's on sale for. This one comes with a bigger bag-free base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris, along with same HEPA filtration system, 360-degree LiDAR mapping, and self-cleaning bag roll.





Where it ups the ante, however, is its ability to mop hard surfaces, like wood and tile. It uses "Sonic Mopping" to scrub floors 100 times per minute. Additionally, users can initial a deep cleaning Matrix Mop mode in the app, which Shark claims results in 50% better stain cleaning for targeted zones. What that basically entails is attacking stains in a matrix configuration (forward, backward, and side to side) rather than moving back and forth in single rows.





What about edge cleaning? The Matrix Plus 2-in-1 shoots blasts of air to remove dirt from corners and edges, and then sucks it up.





