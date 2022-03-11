Cowabunga! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Games To Be Released As A Retro Revival Collection







At Sony 's State of Play on March 9, 2022, the manufacturer announced a games collection that might tickle some nostalgia fancy for TMNT fans, the Cowabunga Collection! Developed in collaboration between Nickelodeon and Konomi , the collection includes fan favorites from portables, consoles, and arcades.













Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from the Sewers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (three versions of it)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyper Stone Heist

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time





While Sony was the first to announce this game collection at its State of Play event, a quick search of Konomi's own YouTube trailer release shows support for Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5.





There's no news or confirmation on any kind of cross-platform support, and we're not holding our breath for that. Still, we are really looking forward to kicking some foot clan butt while munching down on some pizza! Wait, if we enter the Konomi code does that earn us a free pizza coupon? This does make us nostalgic for the real world bonuses you used to get for game purchases in the past.

Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are, obviously, all names of renaissance artists. However, these awesome artists share their names with more recent radical reptiles of the mutant variety. We're talking about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, of course!The trailer for the game collection promises "One Shell of a Time" not long before pointing out that it includes things like rewinds and saves, which have not existed in the majority of turtle-powered games. In fact, these are features you'd usually see in an emulator. Additionally, some games will allow for local multiplayer and even online play. We can't tell you how many quarters we spent next to our buddies in an arcade attempting to defeat Shredder at one of those four-player stand-ups, but we can say that we had a blast doing it. Now we can do it at home, over the internet/The games in the collection are as follows.