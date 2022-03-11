Cowabunga! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Games To Be Released As A Retro Revival Collection
Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are, obviously, all names of renaissance artists. However, these awesome artists share their names with more recent radical reptiles of the mutant variety. We're talking about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, of course!
At Sony's State of Play on March 9, 2022, the manufacturer announced a games collection that might tickle some nostalgia fancy for TMNT fans, the Cowabunga Collection! Developed in collaboration between Nickelodeon and Konomi, the collection includes fan favorites from portables, consoles, and arcades.
The games in the collection are as follows.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from the Sewers
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (three versions of it)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyper Stone Heist
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time
While Sony was the first to announce this game collection at its State of Play event, a quick search of Konomi's own YouTube trailer release shows support for Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5.
There's no news or confirmation on any kind of cross-platform support, and we're not holding our breath for that. Still, we are really looking forward to kicking some foot clan butt while munching down on some pizza! Wait, if we enter the Konomi code does that earn us a free pizza coupon? This does make us nostalgic for the real world bonuses you used to get for game purchases in the past.