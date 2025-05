Here's Google's Sergey Brin On Google Glass Failures And Why Android XR Is Different

Google co-founder Sergey Brin , in a guest appearance at Google I/O 2025, openly acknowledged the missteps of the original Google Glass launch, while passionately outlining a more promising future for smart glasses with the advent of Android XR and significant advancements in artificial intelligence. His remarks, made during a fireside chat, signaled a renewed commitment from Google to the extended reality space, this time marked by revised strategy and new partnerships.







Brin, who was a driving force behind the initial Google Glass endeavor, admitted that the company faced considerable challenges, particularly concerning consumer electronics supply chains and the difficulty of delivering the product at a reasonable price point. "I definitely feel like I made a lot of mistakes with Google Glass, I'll be honest," Brin confessed, reflecting on the 2013 launch that, despite its innovative spirit, ultimately struggled with public perception, privacy concerns, and a hefty price tag. He also hinted at a "technological gap" at the time, suggesting the underlying tech wasn't quite ready to fully realize the vision.However, Brin's tone shifted when discussing Android XR, Google's new operating system designed to power future headsets and smart glasses. He emphasized that the landscape has dramatically changed, primarily due to the rapid evolution of generative AI. "Now, in the AI world, the things that these glasses can do to help you out without constantly distracting you, that capability is much higher," he stated.