Secret US iPhone Hacking Toolkit Falls Into Hands Of Foreign Hackers





A sophisticated iPhone hacking toolkit, suspected to have originated within U.S. government-linked development circles, has surfaced in the wild as a weapon used by both foreign intelligence services and opportunistic cybercriminals. It's uncertain how the toolkit, dubbed "Coruna" by researchers, landed outside of the government, although the general consensus is that the leak was by accident.





Coruna iOS exploit kit timeline (Credit: Google)







In a way, the journey of Coruna reads like a digital thriller. Fragments of the code first appeared in early 2025, linked to a customer of a commercial surveillance vendor, the type of entity that typically sells high-priced spyware to governments for targeted law enforcement. By mid-2025, the kit had moved into the hands of a Russian-linked espionage group, which deployed it via " watering hole" attacks on compromised Ukrainian websites to possibly monitor high-value political and military targets.





Coruna exploit chain delivered on iOS 15.8.5 (Credit: Google)

