Secret $400 Code Drops Roku's 65-Inch OLED TV To Just $799.99 At Amazon

Roku Pro Series OLED TV - Image: Roku

When Roku crashed the OLED TV party earlier this month with the debut of its Pro Series lineup, the main selling point was trying to bring OLED tech down to a more approachable starting price. Now, a stealthy Amazon coupon code is doing some additional heavy lifting towards that goal, bringing the company's 65-inch model down to well under a grand.

65-Inch Roku Pro Series OLED TV Is $400 Off With This Code

ROKUOLED400 at checkout to score Roku's 65-inch Pro Series OLED TV for $799.99 instead of $1,199.99. Unlike some discounts offered on Amazon, there is no checkbox or indication of the coupon code on the product page. Instead, you must add the TV to your cart and then expand the payment section to access the promo code field. For what we assume is a limited time, you can use coupon codeat checkout to scoreinstead of $1,199.99. Unlike some discounts offered on Amazon, there is no checkbox or indication of the coupon code on the product page. Instead, you must add the TV to your cart and then expand the payment section to access the promo code field.





It works at the time of this writing, but for how much longer is anyone's guess. If you are interested, act sooner than later, as this is about as cheap as it gets for a 65-inch OLED TV. As a point of reference, over at Best Buy, in-stock 65-inch OLED TVs in new condition start at $1,099.99 (LG's B6E) and go up from there.





Despite the cheaper pricing, there is a lot to like here. For one, it's a premium OLED panel. Secondly, it features a native 120Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming. And to that end, it's a FreeSync Premium display with variable refresh rate (VRR) and Auto Game Mode support.





Roku Pro Series OLED TV - Image: Roku



Other highlights include Dolby Vision support (something you won't find on Samsung's TVs), a headphone mode that works with Bluetooth headsets, and an enhanced voice remote with backlit buttons and customizable buttons.





Roku also announced a higher end LX series, also in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, but those TVs are not yet available. The LX models push the refresh rate to 144Hz and come with the promise of a brighter picture and wider range of colors. However, they also cost more—$1,599 for the 65-inch LX model and $1,299 for the 55-inch model.





Whether it's worth waiting is something you'll have to decide for yourself. What we can say, however, is that $799.99 for a 65-inch OLED TV is a killer price. That said, Amazon is getting ready to host its next Prime Big Deal Days event , which is a two-day affair that runs October 6-7.





Here are a few more TV deals (non-OLED models):