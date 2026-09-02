Roku Crashes The OLED TV Party With Pro Series Starting At $999

Roku's new affordable OLED TV lineup - Image: Roku

Available exclusively on Amazon (see below), the new lineup comes in two tiers: the standard Roku Pro Series OLED and the Roku Pro Series LX OLED. Historically, true OLED displays have commanded heavy price premiums that put them out of reach for average shoppers (though it's gotten considerably better over the past couple of years). Thus Roku's aggressive entry removes that long-standing cost barrier, assuming the tech and quality is up to snuff, which we'll have to wait and see.





Not bad: Nice, tidy packaging - Image: Roku



The base Pro Series models (55-inch and 65-inch) deliver the quintessential benefits of OLED, including infinite contrast, pitch-black shadow detail, and wide viewing angles. Equipped with a 4K 120Hz refresh rate panel, Dolby Vision support, and Automatic Game Mode with FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), the Pro Series targets both casual moviegoers and console gamers.





Roku has also packed the hardware with some nice touches, such as backlit voice remote with an on-TV remote finder button, an adjustable tool-free stand, and integrated cable management.

Moving up the totem pole, there's the Pro Series LX OLED that pushes specs further. Set to drop in October, the LX models (55-inch and 65-inch) upgrade to a faster 144Hz refresh rate, boosted peak brightness, wider color coverage, and an anti-glare polarizer designed to tame ambient light reflections. The LX also swaps out the standard controller for the rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro, which adds hands-free voice commands alongside USB-C charging.





Screen sizes cap at 65 inches for now, though - Image: Roku



While rivals' entry-level OLEDs frequently launch well above $1,200, Roku’s sub-$1,000 entry narrows the cost gap between mid-range LED/QLED displays and OLED performance, but only time will tell if Roku's strategy can put pressure on the competition to price-match.





Here are affiliate links (great way to support us) to Roku's new offerings:

Roku Pro Series 55-inch ($999.99)

($999.99) Roku Pro Series 65-inch ($1,199.99)

($1,199.99) Roku Pro Series LX 55-inch ($1,299.99, beginning October)

($1,299.99, beginning October) Roku Pro Series LX 65-inch ($1,599.00, beginning October)