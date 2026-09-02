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Roku Crashes The OLED TV Party With Pro Series Starting At $999

by Aaron LeongWednesday, September 02, 2026, 10:08 AM EDT
Roku's new OLED TV lineup
Roku's new affordable OLED TV lineup - Image: Roku
Roku is planning on shaking up the TV market (again) with its first-ever line of OLED televisions. The plan is to undercut major competitors with a $1,000 starting price and lock users into the ecosystem.

Available exclusively on Amazon (see below), the new lineup comes in two tiers: the standard Roku Pro Series OLED and the Roku Pro Series LX OLED. Historically, true OLED displays have commanded heavy price premiums that put them out of reach for average shoppers (though it's gotten considerably better over the past couple of years). Thus Roku's aggressive entry removes that long-standing cost barrier, assuming the tech and quality is up to snuff, which we'll have to wait and see.

Not bad: Nice, slim packaging
Not bad: Nice, tidy packaging - Image: Roku

The base Pro Series models (55-inch and 65-inch) deliver the quintessential benefits of OLED, including infinite contrast, pitch-black shadow detail, and wide viewing angles. Equipped with a 4K 120Hz refresh rate panel, Dolby Vision support, and Automatic Game Mode with FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), the Pro Series targets both casual moviegoers and console gamers.

Roku has also packed the hardware with some nice touches, such as backlit voice remote with an on-TV remote finder button, an adjustable tool-free stand, and integrated cable management.

Moving up the totem pole, there's the Pro Series LX OLED that pushes specs further. Set to drop in October, the LX models (55-inch and 65-inch) upgrade to a faster 144Hz refresh rate, boosted peak brightness, wider color coverage, and an anti-glare polarizer designed to tame ambient light reflections. The LX also swaps out the standard controller for the rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro, which adds hands-free voice commands alongside USB-C charging.

Screen sizes cap at 65 inches for now, though
Screen sizes cap at 65 inches for now, though - Image: Roku

Both tiers rely heavily on picture optimization via Roku Smart Picture Max, an automated system that analyzes on-screen content in real time to tune color accuracy and contrast without forcing users to manually navigate picture settings menus, although we hope this is an optional feature that users can toggle off. And of course, underpinning it all is Roku's familiar, minimalist operating system.

While rivals' entry-level OLEDs frequently launch well above $1,200, Roku’s sub-$1,000 entry narrows the cost gap between mid-range LED/QLED displays and OLED performance, but only time will tell if Roku's strategy can put pressure on the competition to price-match.

Here are affiliate links (great way to support us) to Roku's new offerings:
  • Roku Pro Series 55-inch ($999.99)
  • Roku Pro Series 65-inch ($1,199.99)
  • Roku Pro Series LX 55-inch ($1,299.99, beginning October)
  • Roku Pro Series LX 65-inch ($1,599.00, beginning October)
Tags:  TV, Roku, OLED, (nasdaq:roku)
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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