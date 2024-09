Seasonic Unveils A Beastly 2200W PSU, But How Much Power Do You Really Need?

While high-end enthusiast gamers may have their interest piqued by such powerful numbers, it clearly is not targeted at them. The current generation GeForce RTX 4090 has a TDP of 450 watts, and typically an 850-watt power supply suffices. NVIDIA's next generation GeForce RTX 50 series is coming soon, and it has been rumored to have power increases across the board.Still, the top RTX 5090 would likely come in under 600 watts, which would make a 1000 or 1200 watt PSU still reasonable. If paired with a potent CPU together with plenty of other system accessories, a gaming rig can also draw a lot of power. You can check your own power requirements with Seasonic's online wattage calculator, which takes into account all of the components in your PC.Seasonic has a myriad of other power supplies in the Prime series that are lower wattage and more apt for gamers. Seasonic clearly mentions artificial intelligence as a heavy-load use case this this Prime PX-2200 PSU, however, showing that it is well aware of the demographic for this unit.It comes with a full set of cables, including the GPU 12V-2X6 cables rated at 600 watts. Coupled with its hybrid fan control, noise levels should also be kept in check since it can use a fanless mode when not being fully utilized. The fluid-dynamic bearing fan further keeps noise under control and ensures longevity for heavy usage. The Seasonic PX-220 0 will be releasing this fall, with US pricing not yet available. (It carries a $499 price for ROW markets)