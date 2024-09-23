CATEGORIES
Seasonic Unveils A Beastly 2200W PSU, But How Much Power Do You Really Need?

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, September 23, 2024, 09:47 AM EDT
seasonic psu 600
As computer technology rapidly improves, so does the need for more power. With both GPUs and CPUs getting more power hungry the last few years, power supplies are the key component to keep them going. Seasonic has introduced its Prime PX ATX 3 power supply series, for both current use cases and massive future proofing. Its Prime PX-2200 is rated at a whopping 2200 watts.  

According to Seasonic, this power supply can power up to four of NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs. Since SLI for gaming  is no longer with us, this tells us exactly who this power supply is targeted towards. There are users that can utilize multiple GPUs, but in a workstation sense. Those who use it for machine learning, cryptocurrency mining, and 3D content creation can all appreciate this much headroom. 

The fully-modular Prime PX-2200 follows the ATX 3.1 and PCIe Gen 5.1 standards, the latest In the power supply world. It also is 80 Plus Platinum, with  92% efficiency at 50% system load. Seasonic backs this potent unit with a 12 year warranty, which is good for a unit that will likely be used heavily. 

seasonic psu all

While high-end enthusiast gamers may have their interest piqued by such powerful numbers, it clearly is not targeted at them. The current generation GeForce RTX 4090 has a TDP of 450 watts, and typically an 850-watt power supply suffices. NVIDIA's next generation GeForce RTX 50 series is coming soon, and it has been rumored to have power increases across the board. 

Still, the top RTX 5090 would likely come in under 600 watts, which would make a 1000 or 1200 watt PSU still reasonable. If paired with a potent CPU together with plenty of other system accessories, a gaming rig can also draw a lot of power. You can check your own power requirements with Seasonic's online wattage calculator, which takes into account all of the components in your PC. 

Seasonic has a myriad of other power supplies in the Prime series that are lower wattage and more apt for gamers. Seasonic clearly mentions artificial intelligence as a heavy-load use case this this Prime PX-2200 PSU, however, showing that it is well aware of the demographic for this unit. 

It comes with a full set of cables, including the GPU 12V-2X6 cables rated at 600 watts. Coupled with its hybrid fan control, noise levels should also be kept in check since it can use a fanless mode when not being fully utilized. The fluid-dynamic bearing fan further keeps noise under control and ensures longevity for heavy usage. The Seasonic PX-2200 will be releasing this fall, with US pricing not yet available. (It carries a $499 price for ROW markets) 
