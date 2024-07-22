NVIDIA May Launch Blackwell B20 AI GPU For China Amid Export Curbs
NVIDIA is currently working on a version of its most powerful Blackwell-based AI chip that will meet the export control requirements set by the US government, according to a report in Reuters. The company will be working with one of its Chinese partners to make this happen, and is currently referring to this potential new product as the “B20.” The B20 is expected to begin shipping in 2025.
It has been difficult for NVIDIA to fully capitalize on the current AI wave while having to deal with ever strengthening US export controls aimed at slowing down Chinese development of AI. It has led to the company losing ground in the country, with its China based revenue shrinking from 26% in 2022 to 17% this year.
However, it’s now seeing its currently available H20 chip make some gains in China, as it appears it will be able to move more than 1 million units this year. An updated product such as the B20 might serve as a catalyst for an even bigger boost in sales, making it easier for the company to make up for the loss in market share in the country.
Having strong sales across all possible territories is more important than ever for NVIDIA, as investors are expecting revenue to continue booming. Striking while the iron is hot seems to be the best option. Especially as there are already rumblings that the AI boom is going to cool down, such as the warning from SK Hynix’s CEO about NVIDIA seeing a big drop sooner rather than later.
Time will tell if the made for China B20 works out for NVIDIA, considering the US government can always impose more onerous export controls that might render NVIDIA’s hard work less useful.