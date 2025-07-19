CATEGORIES
You Can Score Zotac’s Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Solo For Just $300 Right Now

by Paul LillySaturday, July 19, 2025, 10:13 AM EDT
Zotac GeForce RTX 5060 Solo card and box (renders).
Even Nostradamus could not have predicted that buying a graphics card at MSRP in 2025 would be considered a win, but here we are, folks. For a while there, graphics card MSRPs were like the points in the TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway. Now that the market has settled down a bit, however, stock levels and prices are improving. And if you're looking to build a compact gaming PC on a budget, you can score a single-fan GeForce RTX 5060 for MSRP.

That would be Zotac Gaming's GeForce RTX 5060 Solo, which is in stock for $299.99 at Amazon. No, that's not a discount, but it is the least expensive GeForce RTX 5060 on the market. It's also the second-least expensive GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card (behind the GeForce RTX 5050), and it's small enough to fit into a small form factor (SFF) gaming PC, if that is what you're aiming for.

Let's address the elephant in the room. Is 8GB of VRAM enough? You can check out our GeForce RTX 5060 preview for high-level rundown, but the short of it is, the 5060 provides a relatively affordable entry into NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, including DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation, RTX Neural Rendering, and other features that are also found on its higher-end counterparts.

While we don't have full benchmarks to share just yet, we can say that 8GB of VRAM, even of the GDDR7 variety (as is the case here) will limit future performance. Nevertheless, for 1080p and even some 1440p gaming, the GeForce RTX 5060 should be a serviceable GPU, especially if you tinker with in-game settings and/or take advantage of DLSS 4.

As for some of the specs, the GeForce RTX 5060 sports 3,840 CUDA cores, 120 Tensor cores (5th gen), 30 RT cores (4th gen), 120 texture units, 48 ROP units, and a 128-bit bus for 448GB/s of memory bandwidth (same as the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti).

Not feeling a compact, single-care solution? Here are some more GeForce RTX 5060 options...

Limited Time Deal On MSI Gaming's GeForce RTX 5070

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus 3X OC graphics card and box (renders) on a gray gradient background.

If you have a bigger budget to throw at a GPU and don't need anything in the realm of compact, then check out this MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus 3X OC model that's on sale $579.99 at Amazon (17% off). That's $115 below the MSRP for MSI's custom model, and just $30 over the baseline MSRP for a GeForce RTX 5070 without any custom accoutrements. This particular model has never been cheaper than it is right now.

You can check out our GeForce RTX 5070 review (we also reviewed MSI's GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio), but the Cliff Notes version is that the is a solid mid-range graphics card with, in this instance, a beefy three-fan cooling solution and a factory overclock.

That said, it's typically not as fast as AMD's Radeon RX 9070. Most 9070 cards go for around $650 and up, though we did find an ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 for $599.99 at Newegg.
