Score Star Wars Outlaws For Free When Buying One Of These Intel CPUs





Ubisoft has tapped Intel to be its exclusive CPU launch partner for its upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game that is due to release this summer. From a marketing standpoint, that means the two entities have been "hard at work behind the scenes" to make sure gamers will get the best experience on Intel's processors, though don't fret if you're running an AMD chip—we're sure it will run just fine on Ryzen hardware too. That said, the more meaningful aspect of this partnership is a bundle offer.





Gamers who scoop up a select Intel-powered laptop or desktop will be eligible to claim a free code for a digital download of Star Wars Outlaws when it releases. Moreover, the offer extends to DIY system builders as well when buying a select 14th Gen Core processor, such as the Core i9-14900KS , Core i7-14700K, or Core i5-14600, to highlight just a few examples.





Here's a look at the full list across desktop, laptop, and standalone CPUs...









By our count, there are 20 CPU models that qualify for the offer. Just as important as the qualifying CPUs, however, is the list of participating sellers. You'll find the usual retail suspects such as Amazon and Newegg, among others, as well as a host of system builders such as Dell, Falcon Northwest, Maingear, Xidax, and many more.







Regarding performance, we'll have to wait and see, especially in regards to choosing an Intel or AMD processor to play what will be the first-ever open world Star Wars game





"Massive Entertainment has built a track record developing open world games on PC, and Intel has provided both hardware and software support, including Intel engineers who are collaborating on optimizing the game so that gamers can get the best experience out of Star Wars Outlaws on their PCs powered by the new Intel Core HX-Series mobile processors and S-Series desktop processors (14th Gen)," Intel says.









Intel further claims that it's been working with Ubisoft's team of engineers to optimize the Snowdrop engine, as well as to improve CPU scheduling to take full advantage of Intel's hybrid architecture. In addition, Intel's claiming the game's performance will scale well, in terms of both single-threaded and multi-threaded performance across its 14th Gen CPU lineup.





That suggests the game should also scale well with Intel's previous generation hybrid architectures, namely its 12th Gen and 13th Gen processors. Nevertheless, it's the GPU that typically has the biggest impact on game performance (barring bottlenecks), so we'll have to wait and see how things shake out.





In the meantime, you can check out Intel's Software Advantage Program page for more details on the Star Wars Outlaws bundle . Be sure to read the fine print, and if you're interested in the bundle, also verify that where ever you choose to buy from specifically mentions the offer.



