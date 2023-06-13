Star Wars Outlaws Trailer Reveals An Ambitious Open-World Design And It Looks Fantastic
Star Wars fans are rejoicing with the announcement of a new Ubisoft collaboration with Lucas Film game, Star Wars Outlaws. Players will be able to take part in stealth missions and epic space dogfights, all while having to make split-second decisions.
The upcoming addition to the popular franchise takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and will be the first-ever truly open-world Star Wars game. It is being developed by Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Fans will play as Kay Vess, as she and her loyal companion, Nix, attempt to pull off one of the "greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen."
The world premiere trailer was first shown during Microsoft's Xbox Showcase, with additional information about the game being shared during Ubisoft's own Ubisoft Forward event yesterday.
Players will be immersed in the open-world setting that occurs during a time "when the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, and the criminal underworld is thriving." Kay and her faithful companion Nix seek out freedom and a new life as they fight and steal their way through the most dangerous crime syndicates the galaxy has known, becoming part of the galaxy's most wanted.
The open-world design will consist of distinct planets filled with busy cities and cantinas. Ubisoft says each planet will bring a new adventure and rewards, as long as gamers are willing to take the risk. Players will be able to traverse each planet on a land speeder, while escaping and battling the Empire via a spaceship complete with hyperdrive.
The game will feature a choice system, with each choice possibly increasing Kay's wanted status. The more she is wanted, the more her infamy draws the ire and power of the Empire that is seeking out her demise. Kay fights off enemies with her main weapon, a classic blaster, that will evolve with her. The spaceship Kay pilots will also include a crafting bench that will allow the player to add new modules and elements to her firepower.
Star Wars Outlaws will be available sometime in 2024 and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.