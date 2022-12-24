Last Minute Amazon Tech Deals Are Amazing With Up To 80% Off Smart Devices
So, you waited until the last moment to get that final gift or stocking stuffer? You might be tight on time with Christmas under 24 hours away, but Amazon may be help with same-day delivery in some locations, with some of the deals we have outlined below.
If someone in your life uses Amazon Alexa and needs an additional smart speaker, an Amazon Echo device could be a good fit. First, of course, you can start with the basic Echo Dot 3rd generation paired with either Amazon Music Unlimited or a smart lightbulb for $9.98 and $14.99, respectively. With the Music subscription, you have to be careful about auto-renewal, but the deals represent up to 80% in savings from the Echo Dot’s regular price.
The Echo Dot 5th generation is also available with similar features for $39.99, a savings of 33%. Overall, these speakers can pump out tunes, control smart devices, and generally do quite a bit of other neat things, which would be great for a gift under the tree or in a stocking.
To step up the gift a bit, you can jump to the Amazon Echo Show 5 from 2021, which comes with a Blink Mini security camera for only $49.99, which is 58% off the regular price. The Show comes in three different colors and offers a variety of different features from the regular Echo Dot, specifically revolving around video calling and security features with the built-in 5.5” screen and 2MP front-facing camera.
Though we are very close to Christmas, if you still need a centerpiece gift, Amazon may still be able to help out here, as well. A new phone is never a bad thing, and the Google Pixel 6A is a good place to start for someone who might not need all the bells and whistles. It features a Google Tensor chip driving a 6.1” FHD display and is packed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage all for $299.99, which is 33% off regular price. For someone who does want all the bells and whistles, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is an option, coming in at $735.60, 18% off the regular price. It features a Google Tensor T2 driving a 6.7” QHD+ 120Hz display and is loaded with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of RAM.
If the special someone in your life is not a fan of Google’s devices, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also on sale at $899.99, a savings of 25% from the regular price. This beast of a phone has a 6.8” WQHD 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It also has that nifty S-Pen, so you can doodle and take notes to your heart’s content.
Finally, whether or not you get someone a phone, a good pair of earbuds or headphones can be the gift that keeps on giving if there are upcoming family fights, airplane flights, or other loud noises around the holidays. Thus, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series could be quite the deal at just $69.00, which is $30 off the regular $99.99. You can get up to 5 hours of listening or 2.5 hours of talk time off a single charge and up to 24 hours using the charging case.
Alternatively, you can get the JBL Live 660NC noise-canceling headphones for $99.95, which is a whopping 50% off. These cans will last up to 40 hours with Bluetooth and active noise canceling enabled, which should get you through whatever environment you are in. You could also just drown everything out with a speaker, but you might annoy some people using that method. But, we digress. In any event, the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker can crank out the tunes for only $179.99, which is 36% off the regular price.
At the end of the day, if you decide to go with any of these deals, the lucky recipient will likely be more than happy. Of course, this time of year is more about family than gifts. Enjoy the time you have with your loved ones and have a very merry and happy holiday season.