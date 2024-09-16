Score Apple's AirPods Max For $250 Off If You Act Fast And More Killer Deals





Apple has been busy releasing a bunch of new hardware products, including its AirPods 4 earbuds , the iPhone 16 , and several color additions to its flagship AirPods Max headphones. As it pertains to the latter, if you don't care about the new color options (midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange), then you can score a massive discount on the original colorways (space gray as pictured above, silver, sky blue, pink, and green).





Apple AirPods Max for $299.99 at Best Buy (save $250). The caveat is that these are 'Geek Squad Certified Refurbished' models, though the deep discount makes it worth taking the chance in our opinion. By massive, we mean they're nearly half off—you can bag a set offor. The caveat is that these are 'Geek Squad Certified Refurbished' models, though the deep discount makes it worth taking the chance in our opinion.





"Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away," Best Buy says.





You still get a 90-day warranty, and the headphones come with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable and smart case. They also qualify for three months of Apple Music at no charge. Additionally, looking over the user reviews section, most buyers report receiving units in brand new condition without any scratches or scuffs.





$449 at Amazon (save $100). This is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' so you'll need to act fast. Otherwise, the next lowest price for a new (not refurbished) set is













48-inch LG B4 Series OLED TV for $749.99 at Best Buy (save $750). We performed some advanced number crunching and, by our math, found that the discount is right around half off. Feel free to fact check us on that one. Switching gears, both from refurbished and headphones, you can bring home a brand newfor. We performed some advanced number crunching and, by our math, found that the discount is right around half off. Feel free to fact check us on that one.





Call this a mid-sized TV or a really big monitor, either way it's a good price on what's technically LG's entry-level OLED lineup. Here's the thing, though—even a lower end OLED TV looks great. If you don't want to take our word for it, see what the display gurus at Rtings had to say about the B4 series (spoiler: they called it "amazing" for mixed usage, "excellent" for watching sports, and "superb for use as a PC monitor").





The B4 series is powered by LG's A8 AI processor. It also features AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, it has a 120Hz native refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports that serve up the spec's full bandwidth (versus two of the four ports on the previous-generation B3 model).





