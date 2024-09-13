Apple iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Pro Are Available For Preorder At Best Buy
iPhone 16 Pro Max Preorders Are UpApple’s Glowtime event was full of announcements surrounding the new iPhone 16. At the top of the heap is the iPhone 16 Pro Max with the company’s new A18 Pro chip, with Apple touting its new chip as being up to 15% faster than its predecessor. The higher horsepower is needed to power the company’s Apple Intelligence, which Apple says is built on groundbreaking technology which protects a users privacy, and gives them peace of mind knowing no one else can access their data.
Perhaps the most anticipated feature of the new iPhones is the new Camera Control side button. Then button allows users quick access to camera tools by simply sliding a finger to adjust things such as depth of field, toggle through lenses, or to frame a shot. The button can also be used to quickly snap a photo, or start recording a video.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max also has the iPhone’s largest display ever, coming in at 6.9-inches, while also having the thinnest borders on any Apple product. The smartphone is splash, water, and dust resistant, and has Apple’s latest-generation Ceramic Shield material that is two times tougher than any smartphone glass.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB of storage in Black Titanium is up for preorder for $1,199.99.
iPhone 16 Pro PreordersThe slightly smaller iPhone 16 Pro comes with all the bells and whistles as its larger Pro Max sibling, but with a 6.3-inch display. It is part of the first iPhone family of smartphones built from the ground up specifically for Apple Intelligence, which is slated to launch later this fall within an iOS 18 update.
The Pro model features a Grade 5 titanium design with a new, refined microblasted finish. It comes in four color choices, including the new Desert Titanium and White Titanium. Internally, the Pro is designed to dissipate heat up to 20% better than the iPhone 15 Pro, making it possible to watch more videos, or play more games for longer.
The iPhone 16 Pro’s cameras also make it possible to level up ones videography game. It is capable to capture video with 4K 120fps Dolby Vision, Apple’s highest resolution and frame rate combo yet. It is enabled by the new 48MP Fusion camera with second-generation quad-pixel sensor and the powerful A18 Pro chip.
The iPhone 16 Pro with 256GB of storage in Black Titanium is up for preorder for $1,099.99.
Also available are:
- The iPhone 16 Pro with 256GB of storage in Desert Titanium is up for preorder for $1,099.99.
- The iPhone 16 Pro with 256GB of storage in White Titanium is up for preorder for $1,099.99.
iPhone 16 Preorder DealsLast, but certainly not least, is the iPhone 16 model. Just like its more expensive siblings, the iPhone 16 was built with Apple Intelligence in mind. The A18 chip with 5-core GPU should have plenty of power, with a battery that is said to last for up to 27 hours of video playback.
Unlike previous years, the iPhone 16 comes with many of the same features as the Pro models, including Camera Control. The side button will make capture favorite moments quick and easy. On the rear of the phone is a 48MP Fusion camera and a 12MP UltraWide. With the new UltraWide, users can take advantage of having an autofocus that can capture incredibly sharp, detailed macro photos and videos as well.
Just like its more expensive counterparts, the iPhone 16 is set to make creating more creative videos easier. One way it can do that is through Audio Mix. Users will be able to choose between preset audio settings such as In-frame, Studio, and Cinematic. So, no matter what type of audio a scene calls for, the iPhone is there to capture it the right way.
The iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage in Ultramarine is up for preorder for $829.99.