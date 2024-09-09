Apple Unveils AirPods 4 In Two Models With Improved Fit, USB-C And ANC
Voice Isolation and Siri interactions are also part of the new AirPods 4, coming together with Apple's iOS 18 update this fall. Going further up the chain, the AirPods Pro 2 continues the same active noise cancellation, and promises hearing aid-like health features later this fall. With their $249 price, they're also the priciest AirPods before we get to the AirPods Max.
Apple claims that the AirPods Pro 2 have up to double the noise cancellation versus the previous version, together with adaptive audio and transparency modes. It also packs the same spatial audio as the AirPods 4, and it will also receive the aforementioned health features this fall.
Hearing health features include a hearing test and hearing protection. The AirPods Pro 2 case also supports USB-C, but additionally includes MagSafe charging and a "Find My" speaker for locating the AirPods Pro 2. Finally, a lanyard loop further differentiates it from the standard AirPods 4.
The AirPods Max will come in 5 new colors, and use the same Smart Case as the original. They will lack the voice isolation capabilities of the AirPods Pro 2, revealing its use case as a more "at home" headphone.
Notably, the AirPods Max still use the H1 chip. That's a bummer compared to the AirPods, which have moved on to the more capable H2 chip. Considering its $549 price point, it feels weak that the premium product doesn't benefit from the latest advancements. In light of Sonos' app issues, particularly related to its Sonos Ace headphones, the headphone segment is surely in need of a bit of a change for more competition.
Apple did not announce any other Mac related updates at this event, choosing to focus only on the Watch, AirPods, and iPhone. Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 and Siri will apparently add to these headphones' future capabilities with intelligent assistance. Those features eventually release later in 2024, making most of the AirPods upgrades more hardware focused.
All of the new AirPods 4 will be available on September 20th, with pre-orders opening now on Apple's website