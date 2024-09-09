CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Unveils AirPods 4 In Two Models With Improved Fit, USB-C And ANC

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, September 09, 2024, 04:30 PM EDT
hero apple airpods 4 in ear
Apple had its yearly event today, with the iPhone 16 announcement coming as expected. We also got an earful of new AirPods, starting with the AirPods 4 at $129 with a USB-C charging case. This new iteration of the AirPods has spatialized audio with head tracking, and it adds another trick up its sleeve with the $179 AirPods 4, with active noise cancellation like that available on the AirPods Pro.

Voice Isolation and Siri interactions are also part of the new AirPods 4, coming together with Apple's iOS 18 update this fall. Going further up the chain, the AirPods Pro 2 continues the same active noise cancellation, and promises hearing aid-like health features later this fall. With their $249 price, they're also the priciest AirPods before we get to the AirPods Max.

Apple claims that the AirPods Pro 2 have up to double the noise cancellation versus the previous version, together with adaptive audio and transparency modes. It also packs the same spatial audio as the AirPods 4, and it will also receive the aforementioned health features this fall.

Hearing health features include a hearing test and hearing protection. The AirPods Pro 2 case also supports USB-C, but additionally includes MagSafe charging and a "Find My" speaker for locating the AirPods Pro 2. Finally, a lanyard loop further differentiates it from the standard AirPods 4. 

airpods lineup

The new lineup for AirPods runs the gamut from the $129 AirPods 4 to the $549 AirPods Max. The AirPods Max will have similar active noise cancellation as the AirPods Pro 2, but no adaptive audio. Perhaps the headlining feature for the AirPods Max is the inclusion of USB-C charging, foregoing the Lightning connector of the previous version.

The AirPods Max will come in 5 new colors, and use the same Smart Case as the original. They will lack the voice isolation capabilities of the AirPods Pro 2, revealing its use case as a more "at home" headphone.

airpods max
In this writer's opinion, the AirPods Max is the least exciting upgrade in this lineup, with only superficial changes. While USB-C is much appreciated, some other design changes such as a new Smart Case would have been interesting. Additional audio improvements to better match the capabilities of the AirPods Pro 2 would have also been welcomed. 

Notably, the AirPods Max still use the H1 chip. That's a bummer compared to the AirPods, which have moved on to the more capable H2 chip. Considering its $549 price point, it feels weak that the premium product doesn't benefit from the latest advancements. In light of Sonos' app issues, particularly related to its Sonos Ace headphones, the headphone segment is surely in need of a bit of a change for more competition. 

Apple did not announce any other Mac related updates at this event, choosing to focus only on the Watch, AirPods, and iPhone. Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 and Siri will apparently add to these headphones' future capabilities with intelligent assistance. Those features eventually release later in 2024, making most of the AirPods upgrades more hardware focused. 

All of the new AirPods 4 will be available on September 20th, with pre-orders opening now on Apple's website
Tags:  Apple, earbuds, (NASDAQ:AAPL), airpods, airpods max
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment