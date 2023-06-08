This Sweet Deal Takes A Bite Out Of Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook Air Retail Price

You can select your choice of color, too. Here's a rundown...

15.3-inch MacBook Air - Silver (8GB/256GB): $1,249.99

$1,249.99 15.3-inch MacBook Air - Midnight (8GB/256GB): $1,249.99

$1,249.99 15.3-inch MacBook Air - Space Gray (8GB/256GB): $1,249.99

$1,249.99 15.3-inch MacBook Air - Starlight (8GB/256GB): $1,249.99





$1,249.99 15.3-inch MacBook Air - Silver (8GB/512GB): $1,449.99

$1,449.99 15.3-inch MacBook Air - Midnight (8GB/512GB): $1,449.99

$1,449.99 15.3-inch MacBook Air - Space Gray (8GB/512GB): $1,449.99

$1,449.99 15.3-inch MacBook Air - Starlight (8GB/512GB): $1,449.99

Interestingly enough, Amazon isn't advertising a $50 discount on any of the models—it's treating these as regular pricing. However, a quick peek at Apple's website shows each of the SKUs above selling for the real MSRPs. Regardless of where you purchase the 15.3-inch MacBook Air from, it releases on June 13, 2023.





If you need more RAM or storage, you'll have to skip Amazon, at least for now. Apple's website offers 16GB (+$200) and 24GB (+$400) memory upgrades, as well as 1TB (+$400) and 2TB (+$800) storage upgrades. Pricey for sure, but since you can't crack the MacBook Air open and upgrade those parts on your own, you'll have to choose the RAM and storage capacity wisely from the outset.









This is the first time the MacBook Air has been offered in the 15-inch form factor. The 15.3-inch Retina display serves up a 2880x1864 resolution (224 pixels per inch) and is powered by an M2 processor with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.











