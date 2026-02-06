Scans Reveal An Ancient Surprise Hiding In Martian Meteorite That Fell To Earth
Black Beauty has long been a crown jewel for astronomers. Recovered from the Moroccan desert in 2011, the 320-gram stone is a Martian volcanic breccia of different rock fragments fused together some 4.5 billion years ago and ejected from the planet about 5-10 million years ago. While it was already known to be unusually "wet" compared to other Martian meteorites, containing about 6,000 parts per million of water, the new scans reveal exactly where that water is stored. These mineral signatures are nearly identical to the hydrated FeOOH recently detected by NASA's Perseverance rover at Jezero Crater. Because Black Beauty likely originated from the Terra Cimmeria-Terra Sirenum region, the similarity indicates that these water-bearing minerals were widespread across the ancient Martian crust.
This discovery provides compelling evidence for a so-called third reservoir of water on Mars, one that existed within the planet’s crust rather than just on its surface or in its atmosphere. It reaffirms the idea that early Mars was a world where liquid water frequently interacted with the rocky surface, creating a vast underground hydration network during the planet's first few hundred million years, a time when life might have been struggling to gain a foothold.