Scans Reveal An Ancient Surprise Hiding In Martian Meteorite That Fell To Earth





Remember the famous meteorite NWA 7034, a.k.a Black Beauty found in Northwest Africa? Researchers using neutron scanning technology have discovered a hidden reservoir of ancient water locked inside the Martian rock and in higher concentration than expected.





The study, led by Estrid Buhl Naver and her team at the Technical University of Denmark, utilized a combination of neutron and X-ray computed tomography to peer within the meteorite without causing any damage. While X-rays are excellent at mapping dense minerals like iron, neutrons are uniquely sensitive to light elements, particularly hydrogen, which is one of the primary building blocks of water. By scanning a sample of NWA 7034, the team identified clusters of hydrogen-rich minerals known as iron oxyhydroxides that make up only about 0.4% of the rock's volume. However, these clasts were found to contain roughly 11% of the meteorite's total water content.





The success of this non-destructive scanning technique could be a vital tool for future Mars Sample Return mission samples.





Image credits: NASA