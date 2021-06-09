The OnePlus 8T Is A Smoking Hot Deal At $549 With This One Day Sale Event





The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are currently the flagships of OnePlus' smartphone family and come packing the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the OnePlus 9 starts at $729, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is squarely in rarified air with a starting price of $1,069 in its 12GB/256GB configuration.

For those that still want a lot of flagship-worthy performance without breaking the back, OnePlus is currently offering a $200 discount on its popular flagship from last year: the OnePlus 8T. The phone carries an MSRP of $749, but today's deal brings it down to a more palatable $549. This pricing applies to both the Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver edition of the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T $549 @ OnePlus

This is even cheaper than Amazon's pricing of $599.99 for the smartphone, which has been the everyday price at the retailer for the past three months. Although you won't find the bleeding edge Snapdragon 888 under the hood, you do get the still potent Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ultra-fast UFS 3.1 internal storage.

That beefy processing core is joined by a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 support, an in-display fingerprint reader, a dual nano-SIM slot, and the venerable alerts slider on the side of the device. The OnePlus 8T ships with OxygenOS, which is currently based on Android 11. However, the smartphone will be eligible for an upgrade to Android 12. Unfortunately, you can't join in on the Android 12 beta, as that is currently only open to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

This $549 deal is part of the OnePlus Day celebration, and you can check out other hot deals from the company right here.