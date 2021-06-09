CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, June 09, 2021, 03:57 PM EDT

The OnePlus 8T Is A Smoking Hot Deal At $549 With This One Day Sale Event

OnePlus 8T 10
The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are currently the flagships of OnePlus' smartphone family and come packing the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the OnePlus 9 starts at $729, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is squarely in rarified air with a starting price of $1,069 in its 12GB/256GB configuration.

For those that still want a lot of flagship-worthy performance without breaking the back, OnePlus is currently offering a $200 discount on its popular flagship from last year: the OnePlus 8T. The phone carries an MSRP of $749, but today's deal brings it down to a more palatable $549. This pricing applies to both the Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver edition of the OnePlus 8T.

oneplus 8t
OnePlus 8T $549 @ OnePlus

This is even cheaper than Amazon's pricing of $599.99 for the smartphone, which has been the everyday price at the retailer for the past three months. Although you won't find the bleeding edge Snapdragon 888 under the hood, you do get the still potent Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ultra-fast UFS 3.1 internal storage.

That beefy processing core is joined by a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 support, an in-display fingerprint reader, a dual nano-SIM slot, and the venerable alerts slider on the side of the device. The OnePlus 8T ships with OxygenOS, which is currently based on Android 11. However, the smartphone will be eligible for an upgrade to Android 12. Unfortunately, you can't join in on the Android 12 beta, as that is currently only open to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

This $549 deal is part of the OnePlus Day celebration, and you can check out other hot deals from the company right here.

Tags:  deals, OnePlus, oneplus 8t

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment