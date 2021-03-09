OnePlus 8T And 8 Pro Served-Up On Hot Deals Now Ahead Of OnePlus 9 Launch





Tomorrow, the OnePlus 9 family of smartphones will launch. The impending arrival of a new generation of smartphones means that prices are starting to drop considerably on the current-generation devices. Such is the case with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro , which are available at a hefty discount from Amazon.

At the lower end of the spectrum is the OnePlus 8T, which has a list price of $749. However, Amazon is currently selling the smartphone for a low $599.99, a $149 discount off the regular asking price. The price is available on both the Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver edition of the OnePlus 8T.

At that price, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 6.55-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and a beefy 4,500 mAh battery. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 might be the fast SoC available today for Android smartphones, but it's not like the Snapdragon 865 is a slouch in the performance category. And we highly doubt that any of the OnePlus 9 devices that launch tomorrow will be priced at $599 or below.

OnePlus 8T

If you're looking for a slightly more premium device, Amazon also has the OnePlus 8 Pro on sale. The 256GB SKU, which is typically priced at $999, is available for $699.99. That is a 30 percent discount for those looking for a flagship bargain. Unfortunately, the price is only applicable to the Ultramarine Blue color of the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if blue isn't your favorite color, you can always slap a case on it.

Like the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You'll find a slightly larger 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,510 mAh battery that supports 30W wired Warp Charge and 30W wireless Warp Charge.

If you don't need to have the latest and greatest smartphone on the market -- i.e., the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro -- these deals are worthy of your attention.