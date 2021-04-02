OnePlus 9 And 9 Pro Snapdragon 888 Flagships Now Available Priced From $729 Unlocked





The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were first announced just over a week ago, and we followed up with our review of both smartphones . Today, however, marks the flagship Snapdragon 888 devices' official launch, and here's where you can purchase them in both unlocked and carrier-locked form.

You can get the base OnePlus 9 unlocked direct from OnePlus, or you can choose to go with Amazon or Best Buy. Amazon only offers the OnePlus 9 in Winter Mist, while both OnePlus and Best Buy offer Winter Mist and Astral Black. The price at each store is $729.99, which is value-priced for a Snapdragon 888-powered flagship smartphone.

You'll get 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 128GB of internal storage, a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera, in-display fingerprint reader, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.





If you want to step up to the OnePlus 9 Pro, there is a significant increase in price to $1,069. Like before, Amazon is only offering a single color: Morning Mist. However, OnePlus and Best Buy give you a choice of Morning Mist or Pine Green.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the family's flagship -- as its price suggests -- and carries a slightly larger 6.7-inch QHD 120Hz AMOLED display. There are four cameras on the back, including a 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization. Like the standard OnePlus 9, there's also a 16MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. While the OnePlus 9 Pro also carries a 4,500 mAh battery, it bumps wireless charging speeds from 15W up to 50W.





If you don't want to pay the total price upfront for either the OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, we should mention that T-Mobile sells these same phones in installment plans. You can get the former for $30.42 per month over 24 months or the latter for $44.50 over the same duration.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro support 4G LTE connectivity on all major U.S. networks. However, only T-Mobile and Verizon support 5G connectivity with the devices, and only the OnePlus 9 Pro supports mmWave with either carrier. 5G connectivity is not supported at all with AT&T's network.