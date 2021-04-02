CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, April 02, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT

OnePlus 9 And 9 Pro Snapdragon 888 Flagships Now Available Priced From $729 Unlocked

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were first announced just over a week ago, and we followed up with our review of both smartphones. Today, however, marks the flagship Snapdragon 888 devices' official launch, and here's where you can purchase them in both unlocked and carrier-locked form.

You can get the base OnePlus 9 unlocked direct from OnePlus, or you can choose to go with Amazon or Best Buy. Amazon only offers the OnePlus 9 in Winter Mist, while both OnePlus and Best Buy offer Winter Mist and Astral Black. The price at each store is $729.99, which is value-priced for a Snapdragon 888-powered flagship smartphone.

You'll get 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 128GB of internal storage, a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, 16MP selfie camera, in-display fingerprint reader, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.

If you want to step up to the OnePlus 9 Pro, there is a significant increase in price to $1,069. Like before, Amazon is only offering a single color: Morning Mist. However, OnePlus and Best Buy give you a choice of Morning Mist or Pine Green.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the family's flagship -- as its price suggests -- and carries a slightly larger 6.7-inch QHD 120Hz AMOLED display. There are four cameras on the back, including a 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization. Like the standard OnePlus 9, there's also a 16MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. While the OnePlus 9 Pro also carries a 4,500 mAh battery, it bumps wireless charging speeds from 15W up to 50W.

If you don't want to pay the total price upfront for either the OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, we should mention that T-Mobile sells these same phones in installment plans. You can get the former for $30.42 per month over 24 months or the latter for $44.50 over the same duration.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro support 4G LTE connectivity on all major U.S. networks. However, only T-Mobile and Verizon support 5G connectivity with the devices, and only the OnePlus 9 Pro supports mmWave with either carrier. 5G connectivity is not supported at all with AT&T's network.

