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Save Up To 56% On Amazon Fire Smart TVs At Woot Starting At $169

by Paul LillySaturday, August 01, 2026, 07:19 AM EDT
Amazon Fire TVs.
Now that Amazon has pivoted its smart TV lineup over to the Ember family released earlier this year, remaining stock on outgoing Fire TV models is hitting deep clearance territory. If you are just looking for a solid bargain on a 4K smart TV and don't care about having the absolute newest model year, you can save up to 56% on both Omni and 4-Series Fire TVs at Woot, the dedicated deals site owned by Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series On Sale Starting At $189.99

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series model.
The Fire TV Omni Series is the higher-end of the two and Woot is offering four size options at sizable discounts:
These are Amazon's first own-brand Fire TV models, which the retailer began offering in late 2021. So the caveat is that they're a few years old. However, they're still capable displays, now at bargain bin prices, making them great options for a spare room, garage, dorm room, or even in the living room as a primary display.

The 75-inch model is obviously the most expensive of the bunch, though still cheap for a 4K smart TV in this size range. It's also the sole model to support Dolby Vision. It also supports HDR10 and HLG, as do all of the other sizes.

Other features include Dolby Digital Plus with Dolby-encoded audio passthrough, three HDMI 2.0 ports, a single HDMI 2.1 with eARC, hands-free Alexa support, and both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Deals Starting At $169.99

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series model.

If you are looking to go even cheaper, you can score big discounts on Amazon's original Fire TV 4-Series models in three size options:
These are more basic models that trade some features for a lower price tag. For example, they lack hands-free Alexa support, and you can't make two-way video calls with Alexa Communications like you can on the Omni Series. Also, none of these models support Dolby Vision.

Otherwise, the 4-Series is not drastically different. These are 4K resolution smart TVs with three HDMI 2.0 inputs, a single HDMI 2.1 input with eARC support, and both HDR10 and HLG support. They also feature Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity just like the Omni Series.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, TVs, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Fire TV
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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