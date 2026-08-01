Save Up To 56% On Amazon Fire Smart TVs At Woot Starting At $169





Now that Amazon has pivoted its smart TV lineup over to the Ember family released earlier this year, remaining stock on outgoing Fire TV models is hitting deep clearance territory. If you are just looking for a solid bargain on a 4K smart TV and don't care about having the absolute newest model year, you can save up to 56% on both Omni and 4-Series Fire TVs at Woot, the dedicated deals site owned by Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series On Sale Starting At $189.99





The Fire TV Omni Series is the higher-end of the two and Woot is offering four size options at sizable discounts: