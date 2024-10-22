Save Big On These Smoking-HOT AMD And Intel Mini PC Deals Up To $230 Off





I come from a generation where hulking computer cases were a serious flex—it suggested some seriously powerful hardware resided inside. They still can be a flex, but there's been a definite shift (generally speaking) towards more compact systems. Well, it doesn't get a whole lot more compact than a mini PC (PC sticks being the exception), and if that's what you're after, you can find several models on sale right now.





Geekom's Ryzen-based A7 mini PC, which is discounted to $629 at Amazon (21% off). That's $170 below the list price. While not ultra-cheap for a system that lacks a discrete graphics card, as configured, this is a fairly potent mini PC at a decent discount over MSRP.





The A7 as spec'd is based around AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS processor (same as last year's Razer Blade 14 refresh ), which itself is an 8-core/16-thread Zen 4 processor with a 4GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz max boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache (for 24MB of total cache). It also features integrated Radeon 780M graphics with 12 GPU cores clocked at up to 2.8GHz.





Other notable features include 32GB of DDR5 memory, 2TB PCIe Gen4 solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, and fairly robust I/O options (including USB4 and a 2.5Gbps LAN port) in a relatively small packages that measures 8.94 x 6.92 x 5.27 inches.













Geekom AE8 AI mini PC on sale for $675.20 at Amazon (15% off), which is $123.80 below its list price. This one ups the ante with a Ryzen 9 8945HS "Hawk Point" processor (8C/16T, 4GHz to 5.2GHz, 8MB L2 cache, 16MB L3 cache, Radeon 780M GPU).

If you're looking for something a little more powerful, you can find the Geekom AE8 AI mini PC on sale for $675.20 at Amazon (15% off), which is $123.80 below its list price. This one ups the ante with a Ryzen 9 8945HS "Hawk Point" processor (8C/16T, 4GHz to 5.2GHz, 8MB L2 cache, 16MB L3 cache, Radeon 780M GPU).





The CPU specs are similar to the Ryzen 9 7940HS, except the 8945HS boasts an onboard NPU with more TOPs—up to 16 TOPS versus up to 10 TOPS. Hence why Geekom has pushing "AI" in the model name.





Prefer an Intel-based mini PC? Yet another Geekcom mini PC option is the Geekom Mini IT13 that's on sale for $764 at Amazon (10% off), which is $85 below the list price. Instead of running on a Ryzen chip, this one touts an Intel Core i9-13900H processor (14C/20T, up to 5.4GHz, 24MB L3 cache), along with 32GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, a 2.5Gbps LAN port, and several other goodies.









