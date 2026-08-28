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Samsung's Gaming Monitor Refresh Includes A Screaming-Fast 1,100Hz Display

by Alan VelascoFriday, August 28, 2026, 02:32 PM EDT
2027 Samsung Odyssey Monitor Lineup
2027 Samsung Odyssey Monitor Lineup. Image: Samsung.
This year’s Gamescom event has been jampacked with announcements, for everything from a lineup of Xbox inspired furniture to a slew of gaming accessories from ASUS. Samsung went big at the show too and the company brought its upcoming series of Odyssey gaming monitors for 2027, ranging from a widescreen behemoth to the world’s first 1,100Hz display.
2027 Samsung Odyssey G9
2027 Samsung Odyssey G9. Image: Samsung.

Those in serious need of screen real estate will be interested in the Odyssey G9, a 49-inch OLED monitor. It utilizes a fifth-generation QD-OLED panel with a resolution of 5120x1440 and a refresh rate of up to 360Hz. Although players with a need for speed can switch to a resolution of 2560x720 to also attain a super-fast refresh rate of 720Hz.
2027 Samsung Odyssey G8
2027 Samsung Odyssey G8. Image: Samsung.

If you don’t need an ultrawide monitor, then the Odyssey G8 might fit the bill. It’s a 32-inch display, which also employs a fifth-generation QD-OLED panel and has a resolution of 3840x2160 with a 360Hz refresh rate. Dropping the resolution to 2560x1440 unlocks a refresh rate of 520 Hz, while 1920x1080 enables a 680 Hz refresh rate.
2027 Samsung Odyssey G7
2027 Samsung Odyssey G7. Image: Samsung.

The 42" Odyssey G7 sits between the G8 and G9 and features a resolution of 3840x2160 with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The unique selling point of this monitor is its 1000R curvature, which Samsung says, “brings the edges closer to the player’s line of sight to deliver a massive cinematic view optimized for RPG and open-world games.”
2027 Samsung Odyssey G6
2027 Samsung Odyssey G6. Image: Samsung.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Odyssey G6, which is outfitted with an IPS panel capable of achieving an eye popping refresh rate of 1,100Hz when it’s set to a resolution of 1920x1080. Bumping up the resolution to 2560x1440 will bring the refresh rate down to 600Hz, which is still nothing to sneeze at.

Additionally, Samsung is now working on an initiative dubbed HDR10+ Gaming, where the company is partnering directly with AAA game developers to improve the implementation of HDR in future titles. The aim is to improve the HDR experience, which has always been hit or miss in video games on Windows.

Samsung hasn’t solidified a release date or pricing for these monitors just yet, but says the information is forthcoming “at a later date.”
Tags:  Samsung, Monitors, odyssey
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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