Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Line-Up And Apple iPads Are Dirt Cheap On Cyber Monday Deals
Holiday savings continue beyond Black Friday with some stellar deals on Samsung Galaxy, Amazon Fire, and iPad tablets. No matter which platform you prefer, you are sure to find the perfect tablet on sale right now.
Samsung is well-known for the incredible displays it packs into the Galaxy tablet lineup. The 12.4" large AMOLED screen that is included with the Galaxy Tab S8+ is no different, as it delivers high resolution with unbelievable color, crispness, and brilliance. Throw in the included S Pen, and you have the ultimate drawing tablet for the artist within everyone. Right now you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Android tablet with 128GB of storage for an astonishing $250.99 at a low $649.
There is no shortage of deals on Samsung tablets. Check out a few more deals below:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” 64GB save 30% $368.78
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4” 128GB save $160 $269.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11” 128GB save 23% $539.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB save $90 $139.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” 64GB save 25% $399.98
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 128 GB save an astounding 30% at $342.99
If you are on a budget, take a look at the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. This 10.1" 1080p tablet comes with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, which is 50% more than the previous generation. The long-lasting battery pumps out 12 hours of screen time, which should be more than enough for that long commute. If you need more storage, it can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card (sold separately). The Amazon Fire tablet is 20% brighter than the rival Samsung Tab A8 (2022 model). This gem of a tablet can be purchased for 50% off at an unbelievable $74.99.
You can also grab a great deal on an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for 45% off at $54.99.
An iPad will be the perfect gift for those invested in the Apple ecosystem. The latest Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB model has a crystal clear Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. If you need to capture a few photos, the iPad Pro comes packed with a powerful array of cameras. The 12MP Wide camera, and 10MP Ultra Wide back cameras can take high-quality photographs in just about any lighting. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera is perfect for those who love taking selfies and live-streaming with Center Stage. Currently, this feature-packed iPad is being offered with a $70 savings at checkout for $1069.99.
For the more budget minded, the 10-inch iPad (9th Gen) is more affordable at 18% off at $269.99. What it lacks in high-end display features, it makes up for in portability and value. This iPad is a perfect choice for browsing the web while lounging on the sofa.