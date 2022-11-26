Save $900 On Samsung’s Killer 49-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved 4K Gaming Monitor
The holiday shopping season is just getting started, and you can grab some killer deals on gaming monitors right now. Deals range from a 49-inch Samsung 4K monitor, to a much more affordable 27-inch Sceptre FHD monitor.
The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor brings all your favorite games to life with its 4K UHD Mini LED curved display. With a refresh rate of 240Hz, you are sure to not miss a shot. This larger-than-life display is equal to two 27-inch panels sitting side-by-side. So, whether you need extra space for work or play, this incredible monitor will deliver the goods in an ultra-smooth 4K resolution. You can grab the Odyssey 4K monitor for an incredible 39% off right now at $1,399.99.
If a 49-inch monitor is a bit too large for your setup, you might want to check out the deal on a Dell 32-inch 165Hz curved gaming monitor. This full HD (1920 x 1080) display has a super fast 4ms grey-to-grey response time, and delivers an eye-pleasing 16.7 million colors. With the aid of AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, your graphics will be delivered distortion-free, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering for improved performance during the most extreme battles. Right now you can grab this Dell monitor for a savings of $100 off at $199.99.
Perhaps a 27-inch monitor is a sweet spot for your gaming pleasure. Then the Sony INZONE M9 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with full array local dimming and NVIDIA G-Sync could be what you are looking for. The Full Array Local Dimming backlighting technology allows the viewer to see enhanced contrast with more detail in shadows and highlights. This could prove crucial in being able to detect enemies trying to hide in the shadows. With over 95% coverage of DCI-P3 spectrum, open your viewing experience up to an extended range of over a billion colors. This amazing monitor is currently 11% off at $798.
Still not sold on a new monitor? Then be sure to check out these three other deals: