CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung's zHBM 3D Memory Concept Forecasts 8X Speed Over HBM5

by Zak KillianWednesday, August 05, 2026, 04:45 PM EDT
At the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2026 conference last week in Santa Clara, Samsung outlined its long-term vision for the next generation of AI infrastructure. While even limited deployment is still over the horizon, the headline reveal was a conceptual architecture called zHBM, which represents a radical 3D memory redesign that shifts how high-bandwidth memory integrates with AI accelerators.

In conventional high-performance computing (HPC) and AI server designs, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) packages sit alongside the processor on a silicon interposer. While fast, this horizontal layout still forces data to travel across a significant physical distance between the RAM and the GPU or accelerator. zHBM changes the geometry by vertically stacking HBM directly on top of the AI accelerator, hence the "Z-axis" naming. By minimizing the physical distance data has to travel, Samsung’s proposed interface drastically cuts latency and boosts bandwidth. The company also claims that zHBM "reduces thermal resistance by more than half," although it's not clear how this impacts heat dissipation for AI chips that are already exceeding 1kW power draw.

samsung zhbm booth

Samsung's concept model projects massive architectural leaps over the upcoming HBM5 baseline using next-generation wafer bonding technology. The company claims up to eight times the bandwidth of HBM5, and more than ten times the density, which means ten times the capacity in the same space. Keep in mind that HBM4 still isn't deployed commercially yet, so these are quite the claims versus a far-future technology.

It's also not really something that most consumers, including DIY PC enthusiasts, will ever likely see. Samsung's zHBM, like current HBM, is purpose-built for enterprise AI data centers and large-scale HPC infrastructure. Samsung further noted that the architecture supports customer-specific designs. While that sounds obvious based on the nature of zHBM, what it really means is that enterprise clients can integrate customized IP into the interlayer between the memory and the AI accelerator to expand capacity or accelerate specific workloads.

samsung bvnand booth
Images In This Post: Samsung

Alongside zHBM, Samsung also showcased two major developments on the flash storage front. The first is "zNAND-O", which is a concept high-performance NAND architecture built on Samsung's V-NAND technology, currently in development in four- and eight-layer versions. Samsung says zNAND-O was designed specifically for edge AI environments, and thus prioritizes "spatial efficiency, low latency, and high I/O performance" to help hardware handle "real-time, data-intensive inference tasks" locally.

The other flash storage technology was "V10 BV-NAND", the 10th generation of Samsung's V-NAND, dubbed BV-NAND for "Bonding V-NAND". It apparently features over 400 individual flash layers, as, for the first time in the industry, Samsung applied wafer bonding technology to stack NAND memory cells. This reportedly yields a ~58% increase in storage density alongside tangible gains in read, write, and I/O speeds over the previous V9 generation.

To be clear, of these technologies, only V10 BV-NAND will be coming to the market anytime soon, and in this case "soon" is still "maybe next year." Otherwise, zHBM and zNAND-O are simply forward-looking concept models for future hardware cycles, and may never even actually make it to the product stage. Still, the fact that Samsung is crowing about them this early clearly reflects that scaling AI performance is no longer just about building faster processors. The spatial relationship between compute and memory has become a major bottleneck, and every vendor is pursuing its own solutions. Once the dust settles, the datacenter is going to look very different in a few years than it does even now.
Tags:  Samsung, memory, (krx:005930), zhbm, bv-nand
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use